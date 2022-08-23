After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Read full article on original website
makeminefreedom
2d ago
I used to enjoy fishing but not so much anymore. I saw a man fishing off a pier hook a fish about 2 ft long. the fish was so heavy he couldn't lift it out of the water and its head was battered and bleeding trying to escape. By the time someone lowered a fish keeper to collect it the fish was already dead. That ruined it for me it's just not the same anymore.
ProudExRepub
2d ago
They’re edible. And a knife to head is humane. Most shark fishermen leave them to suffocate or drown by dragging them backwards behind a boat. They should not be fishing in a swimming area in my opinion. They should have designated fishing areas
Mike Mccarthy
2d ago
I've always said shore fishing is not for the faint of heart , most people have no idea where there food actually comes from!
Comments / 67