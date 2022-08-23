ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

By Lauren Lewis
worldanimalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 67

makeminefreedom
2d ago

I used to enjoy fishing but not so much anymore. I saw a man fishing off a pier hook a fish about 2 ft long. the fish was so heavy he couldn't lift it out of the water and its head was battered and bleeding trying to escape. By the time someone lowered a fish keeper to collect it the fish was already dead. That ruined it for me it's just not the same anymore.

Reply
11
ProudExRepub
2d ago

They’re edible. And a knife to head is humane. Most shark fishermen leave them to suffocate or drown by dragging them backwards behind a boat. They should not be fishing in a swimming area in my opinion. They should have designated fishing areas

Reply(2)
14
Mike Mccarthy
2d ago

I've always said shore fishing is not for the faint of heart , most people have no idea where there food actually comes from!

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?

Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
Bossip

F’n Florida: 61-Year-Old Mail Woman Mauled To Death By 5 Previously-Reported Dogs

There are a lot of harrowing and horrifying ways to die but this has got to be somewhere near the top of the list. According to DailyMail, a 61-year-old mail woman named Pamela Rock was bitten, ripped, and chewed to death by a pack of vicious neighborhood dogs. Rock’s mail delivery vehicle broke down in the street in Putnam County, Florida when the canines escaped their pen and attacked.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Aguirre
Person
Ron Desantis
L. Cane

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Oceans#The Sharks#Wplg Local 10
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California inmate who miscarried on way to hospital after deputies’ coffee stop awarded $480K

SANTA ANA, Calif. — An inmate who miscarried on the way to the hospital after sheriff’s deputies stopped for coffee on the way has been awarded $480.000. Sandra Quinones claimed in a federal lawsuit that Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies delayed her treatment after her water broke in jail because of their stop to get coffee at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

North Carolina fugitive caught in Palm Coast

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 22-year-old fugitive wanted in North Carolina after he ran into a heavily wooded area during a Palm Coast traffic stop. The pursuit started late the night of Aug. 22, when a deputy stopped a car near Seminole Woods Boulevard and Squash Blossom Trail. Suspect Taylor Randall West, a passenger, ran into the woods near the Integra Woods Apartments.
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Watch out for washbacks on Volusia beaches

Watch where you step on Volusia County’s beaches. Palm-sized sea turtles may be hiding in the Sargassum seaweed that has been washing ashore. The small turtles, called washbacks, emerged from their nests earlier this summer and swam offshore to the floating line of Sargassum seaweed, only to be pushed back to shore by wind and strong currents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy