Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around gunsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
Week 2 previews: Battle of Oakwood, Gainesville, Buford home-openers highlight busy schedule
What a way to open the 2022 season. Week 1 saw Buford make a statement, not just to Georgia but perhaps the entire nation, that the supremacy of high school football just may run through the small Gwinnett County town. The Wolves dominated 2021 Class 7A Alabama state champion Thompson...
accesswdun.com
Volleyball: GHS opens 8-6A with a split
BETHLEHEM — The Gainesville volleyball team opened its Region 8-6A schedule with a split Tuesday night at Apalachee. Lady Red Elephants fell 25-17, 17-25, 15-7 to host Apalachee in the opening match but rebounded with a dominating 25-6, 25-12 win over Shiloh in the second match. In the opening...
accesswdun.com
Softball: East Hall gets first 8-4A win; Jefferson falls to Loganville
GAINESVILLE — East Hall scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-4 win over North Hall in Region 8-4A action on Tuesday. Kaylana Curry broke open the big inning with a two-run triple. Amari Burce later followed with a RBI single. Burce then closed...
accesswdun.com
Football: Wildcats face stiff challenge from bigger Stephens County
TIGER, Ga. — Rabun County head coach Michael Davis says Stephens County is good everywhere. In the aftermath of Week 1, where Rabun County rolled over Haralson like a freight train and Stephens County stopped Habersham Central in its tracks, most might think this contest is the Indians' defense versus the Rabun County offense.
accesswdun.com
Football: Retooled Commerce makes an early statement
COMMERCE — In the offseason, Commerce coach Mark Hollars, now into his second year at the helm of the Tigers, felt his team was “singing from the same hymnal” as they prepared for the 2022 campaign. If the Tigers’ stunning 21-17 win over two-time defending South Carolina...
accesswdun.com
Jonathan Davenport garners LOLMDS win at Batesville
It was Jonathan Davenport’s night, winning the COMP Cams Topless 100 at Arkansas’ Batesville Motor Speedway for the first time in his career on Saturday. The Blairsville, Georgia speedster held off a hard charging Hudson O’Neal and Dale McDowell to win the richest late model race in the history of Batesville Motor Speedway – a $50,000 payday in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and COMP Cams Super Dirt Series co-sanctioned event.
accesswdun.com
Piedmont women's soccer pick to win new Collegiate Conference of the South
ATLANTA — The Piedmont women's soccer team was picked to finish first in the inaugural Preseason Coaches Poll for the newly formed Collegiate Conference of the South. The Lady Lions are coming off a USA South West Division Regular Season Championship after an outstanding 2021 regular season that saw them produce a 7-1 conference record.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pete Thamel explains how Kirby Smart can essentially recreate Alabama at Georgia
Georgia football had perhaps the best defense in college football history last season. If not the best, one of the best. That, as well as the Bulldogs’ National Title, comes with a cost, as everything does. Georgia lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL Draft, breaking a modern NFL record.
Winder, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loganville High School football team will have a game with Apalachee High School on August 25, 2022, 14:25:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
accesswdun.com
Heim dominates for SSS victory at Watermelon Capital
Corey Heim scored a dominant home state victory on Saturday night in Southern Super Series competition at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Georgia. The Marietta, Georgia speedster led all 125-laps en route to the win in the Georgia Summer Nationals, as the event went caution free at the 3/8-mile asphalt raceway.
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: Georgia’s Night Game History
When you are young, night football is fun, but when you get to be long in the tooth, you prefer afternoon football so that the hassles that accompany night games, such as traffic and a delayed bedtime hour, don’t ruin your weekend. Night games, nonetheless, will always enjoy priority....
accesswdun.com
John W. “Johnny” Andrews Sr.
John W. “Johnny” Andrews, Sr., age 86 of Gainesville entered heaven Thursday August 25, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Johnny was born July 6, 1936 in Atlanta to the late Woodrow Wilson & Louise Elizabeth Reynolds Andrews. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves & the Air Force Reserves. Johnny retired from Sears with 39 years of service and was a member of Riverbend Church. He loved his church where he served as a deacon for a number of years until receiving the deacon emeritus status. Johnny coached little league baseball coaching the Reds & the Yankees. He was a family man. Family was very important to Johnny and that love has been passed to everyone who knew & loved him.
accesswdun.com
Gaining the Edge: Shockley's 398 yards leads Banks County to big win
HOMER, Ga. — Banks County's Andrew Shockley was tough to handle in the season opener against Johnson last week. The senior running back ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville sees a drop in the unemployment rate
The unemployment numbers just released for last month show a drop in the unemployment rate for Gainesville and the entire region. For the month of July, Gainesville recorded an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 2.7 percent.
Georgia football players unveil new and intriguing Athens NIL Club
Georgia football already does NIL deals the right way, but on Tuesday, the Athens NIL Club launched as a player-led fan community. This new initiative is a way for players to interact directly with fans while also receiving NIL support. There is something so intriguing about this Athens NIL Club...
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
accesswdun.com
Jessie Faye Coker Westbrooks
Jessie Faye Coker Westbrooks,89, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born on August 22, 1933 in Homer, Ga. She was a lifelong resident of Homer, Georgia until the last 5 years where she resided at Smoky Springs Retirement Community in Gainesville, Georgia. She peacefully passed away surrounded by her children following an extended illness.
accesswdun.com
Reverend Gregory K. Silvey
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Reverend Gregory K. Silvey, age 64 of Kalamazoo, Michigan who entered rest Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Reverend Silvey was born in Athens, Georgia a son of the late Robert L. Silvey and Joyce Pledger Silvey. Survivors in addition to his mother...
