Fairmont, WV

WVNews

Madden strikes late to earn tie for Bridgeport; RCB girls cruise on road; Notre Dame volleyball wins 1st; Urso low medalist for Irish; Tribe golfers take quad

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Will Madden’s free kick with 69 seconds left earned the Bridgeport Indians a 1-1 tie against the Morgantown Mohigans at Wayne Jamison Field on Thursday evening. “It was good. We battled back,” Bridgeport coach Keith Dumas said. “We didn’t play well in the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Payton's places: Riley hat trick moves Lincoln to 3-0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Payton Riley’s first career hat trick lifted the Lincoln Cougars to a 3-0 victory over the Liberty Mountaineers in Big 10 girls soccer action at the Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. “I’m happy with the win, especially to a team that got us twice last...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU's defense has enough to overcome loss of Akheem Mesidor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — With Akheem Mesidor now nothing but a fading memory to the West Virginia defense and its opponents, rest assured that offenses will be devising ways to keep the Mountaineers’ All-America defensive tackle Dante Stills out of their offensive backfield more than the referee.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Point Pleasant, WV
Sports
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Point Pleasant, WV
WVNews

Peering into the 2022 Big 12 football crystal ball

If it’s difficult to predict a season’s worth of games for one team that you cover as a beat writer, selecting an order of finish for an entire conference, especially in this day of free player transfers and limited practice, is an order of magnitude greater. However, given...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Wv News#East Fairmont
WVNews

ABN_6842.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Payton Riley’s first career hat trick lifted the Lincoln Couga…
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Capital Sports Center planned for Charleston, West Virginia downtown location

The city of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission announced plans Wednesday to turn buildings connected to the aging Town Center Mall in Charleston into the Capital Sports Center. The facility will have 247,000 square feet of space for activities, including an aquatic center with a 50-meter Olympic-size swimming pool,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Larry L. Atha

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Music at Penn Alps presents the Mtn. MD Saxophone Quartet

GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will present the Mountain Maryland Saxophone Quartet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, in the handicapped-accessible Chapel at Spruce Forest in Grantsville. To protect audience members and performers, everyone is required to wear a mask.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Cosner memorial set

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A memorial will be held for Delbert Bryan Cosner of Terra Alta, W.Va,. at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Terra Alta First Methodist Church. Delbert died July 12, 2022. At his request, his body was donated to WVU Gift Registry.
TERRA ALTA, WV

