WVNews
Madden strikes late to earn tie for Bridgeport; RCB girls cruise on road; Notre Dame volleyball wins 1st; Urso low medalist for Irish; Tribe golfers take quad
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Will Madden’s free kick with 69 seconds left earned the Bridgeport Indians a 1-1 tie against the Morgantown Mohigans at Wayne Jamison Field on Thursday evening. “It was good. We battled back,” Bridgeport coach Keith Dumas said. “We didn’t play well in the...
WVNews
Payton's places: Riley hat trick moves Lincoln to 3-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Payton Riley’s first career hat trick lifted the Lincoln Cougars to a 3-0 victory over the Liberty Mountaineers in Big 10 girls soccer action at the Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. “I’m happy with the win, especially to a team that got us twice last...
WVNews
Stratford earns 100th win with program, No. 6 West Virginia blanks Robert Morris
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 6-ranked West Virginia men’s soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 1-0 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Mountaineers (1-0) used a 36th-minute goal to earn the victory. After senior midfielder Luke McCormick got WVU...
WVNews
WVU's defense has enough to overcome loss of Akheem Mesidor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — With Akheem Mesidor now nothing but a fading memory to the West Virginia defense and its opponents, rest assured that offenses will be devising ways to keep the Mountaineers’ All-America defensive tackle Dante Stills out of their offensive backfield more than the referee.
WVNews
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Payton Riley's first career hat trick lifted the Lincoln Couga…
WVNews
Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi named Marshall starting QB
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi was named Marshall’s starting quarterback Thursday. Coach Charles Huff chose Colombi to start in the Sept. 3 opener against Norfolk State over redshirt freshman Cam Fancher.
WVNews
Peering into the 2022 Big 12 football crystal ball
If it’s difficult to predict a season’s worth of games for one team that you cover as a beat writer, selecting an order of finish for an entire conference, especially in this day of free player transfers and limited practice, is an order of magnitude greater. However, given...
WVNews
Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
WVNews
In-Step Dance & Fitness celebrates relocation to Alexander Avenue in Nutter Fort, West Virginia
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In-Step Dance & Fitness celebrated its relocation to 100 Alexander Ave., Nutter Fort. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, Nutter Fort Mayor Sam Maxson, Nutter Fort Council, and friends, family and dance student attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
WVNews
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Payton Riley's first career hat trick lifted the Lincoln Couga…
WVNews
Sarah Kathaleen McIntire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sarah Kathaleen McIntire, 67, of Shinnston, passed away on Augu…
WVNews
West Virginia initiative to spark home-grown educators comes to Lewis County High School
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The shortage of teachers in West Virginia has alarmed not only public educators, but those in higher education, as well. To combat this issue, colleges and universities have developed programs in partnership with high schools across the state to encourage students to enter the education field.
WVNews
Capital Sports Center planned for Charleston, West Virginia downtown location
The city of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission announced plans Wednesday to turn buildings connected to the aging Town Center Mall in Charleston into the Capital Sports Center. The facility will have 247,000 square feet of space for activities, including an aquatic center with a 50-meter Olympic-size swimming pool,...
WVNews
Bridgeport, West Virginia, man gets 1-5 for failure to appear on drug charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 51-year-old Bridgeport man who caught drug charges and then didn’t show to be arraigned on his indictment has been sentenced to prison by Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The court imposed 1-5 years of incarceration for Jason Eugene Todd, with...
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, optimistic about organization's future after annual meeting
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this week, Main Street Fairmont held its annual meeting, during which officials celebrated the successes the organization has had over the past year and shared plans for the future of downtown Fairmont. Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger said that one of...
WVNews
Larry L. Atha
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49...
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, Assessor's Office and Tax Division office to be open extended hours Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Assessor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office Tax Division will be open extended hours Tuesday to help accommodate individuals unable to make it during regular business hours. The Assessor’s Office Property Tax Division and Sheriff’s Tax Division office will be open...
WVNews
Music at Penn Alps presents the Mtn. MD Saxophone Quartet
GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will present the Mountain Maryland Saxophone Quartet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, in the handicapped-accessible Chapel at Spruce Forest in Grantsville. To protect audience members and performers, everyone is required to wear a mask.
WVNews
Cosner memorial set
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A memorial will be held for Delbert Bryan Cosner of Terra Alta, W.Va,. at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Terra Alta First Methodist Church. Delbert died July 12, 2022. At his request, his body was donated to WVU Gift Registry.
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate fatal crash last Thursday on I-79
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a crash last Thursday afternoon that killed a 47-year-old Fairmont woman on Interstate 79 at Anmoore. Wendy Jo Curry, formerly of Grafton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the 117-mile marker exit ramp,...
