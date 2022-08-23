ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

delidded core
3d ago

the summer of 250 days of Portland riots run by Antifa and helped by a prosecutor who won't do his job RESULTED in lots of Antifa mug shots. SO the Democrats fell all over themselves to hop to like boot lickin dogs to prohibit the release of mug shots to protect their Antifa from public scrutiny and curry favor.

Ford Prefect
3d ago

It couldn't have anything to do with Oregon's catch and release policies. Right?

JLH
3d ago

Oregon, Always looking out for the criminal.

Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
KTVL

New forms of fentanyl are being caught around Oregon

Medford, Or. — Opioid addiction and overdoses have been on the rise each year. One of the leading causes to this is the increase of fentanyl usage. According to Darryl Inaba, director of clinical services at Addiction Recovery Center based in Medford, there were a total of 108,000 fentanyl related deaths in 2021. However, there is a new form and shape that has been spotted throughout Oregon and it is called "Rainbow Fentanyl."
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

What to Eat at the Oregon State Fair 2022

Enjoy deep-fried Dr. Pepper, bacon-wrapped Reese’s, and kale rice bowls. Cindi Ail’s fair food stall, Sinful Treats, is a landmark for devotees of the Oregon State Fair (OSF)—it’s where you score your fried Oreos and Snickers bars, maybe an elephant ear for the completists among us, and some fried (yes, fried) Dr. Pepper to wash it all down.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Judge says Nike vaccine mandate wasn't reasonable for remote worker

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Nike employee who refused to document his COVID-19 vaccine status should have been eligible for unemployment benefits after the company fired him, an Oregon administrative law judge ruled this month. The decision reverses the judgment of the Oregon Employment Department, which said Nike’s application of...
OREGON STATE
agdaily.com

Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August

This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Ranchers told to stop diverting water in drought-hit area

HAPPY CAMP, California — California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

Oregon AG warns about phone banking texts, calls, urges all not to respond

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning consumers about phony banking texts and phone calls and encouraging Oregonians not to respond. The Oregon Department of Justice has received reports that many of these alleged text messages and phone calls claim to be from the individual’s actual financial institution, causing people to panic. They believe their bank account is in jeopardy and they need to correct the problem immediately. Not so. This is a ploy to get personal information. Don’t fall for it!
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL

Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
UMPQUA, OR

