floridapolitics.com
Former Fernandina Port operator haunting Port Authority with high legal expenses
'We had upwards of 40 lawsuits involving the previous (Port) operator last year.'. The four-year tenure of Chris Ragucci at the Port of Fernandina was a time of heartburn and frustration for a lot of people and entities who had to deal with Worldwide Terminals and its subsidiary Nassau Terminals.
News4Jax.com
Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
News4Jax.com
Duval school board acknowledges major issues in grand jury report, says changes have been made
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board met Thursday morning to discuss the findings of a bombshell grand jury report that found the school’s police force underreported crimes to the state. The district said Thursday many of the issues addressed in the report have already been addressed...
First Coast News
April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win Duval County School Board races
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines were clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. April Carney received 16,216 votes, winning 53% of the total vote. Elizabeth Andersen received 14,617 votes, narrowly losing with 47% of the vote. Republicans Governor Ron...
News4Jax.com
Over 200 Duval County mail-in-ballots scrutinized after being rejected by machines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, over 15% of registered voters in Duval County have cast a ballot, many by mail, and some of those ballots have had problems. The canvassing board is now taking a closer look at more than 200 votes. NEWS4JAX VOTER’S GUIDE: What and...
News4Jax.com
Duval teachers may not see benefits from tax referendum until next school year, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While Tuesday night represented a big win for supporters of Duval County’s property tax referendum to fund pay raises for teachers, it could be longer than expected before that revenue lands in teachers’ paychecks. Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland told News4JAX on Wednesday...
First Coast News
Clay County: Here are your election results
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
First Coast News
Duval County voters say 'Yes' to property tax hike to increase teacher pay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters decided to do something about teacher pay, an issue many attribute to the shortage in educators. Voter approved a ballot question that included a 1 mill property tax increase for four years. That equals about $275 a year on a home with a $300,000 value and would give local teachers supplemental bonuses of about $5,000 a year, and help to fund arts and athletics programs.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pecan Park Road warehouse planned
As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
Wheel falls off Duval County school bus for a second time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wheels on the bus are not going round and round. Duval County Public Schools is "investigating" after reports of two separate occasions where wheels fell off a school bus on the same route -- shown in two videos taken by the same student. No one...
News4Jax.com
What to know about Duval County’s property tax hike referendum to increase pay for teachers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the questions on the primary ballot on Tuesday, Duval County voters are being asked whether they’re willing to pay higher property taxes so that Jacksonville teachers can earn a better salary. VOTE 2022: News4JAX voter’s guide breaks down races, candidates on ballot | EXPLAINER:...
News4Jax.com
Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races
Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
First Coast News
TK Waters, Lakesha Burton headed to runoff in Jacksonville Sheriff's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race is headed for a November runoff between TK Waters and Lakesha Burton. Neither candidate received a clear majority of votes in a unitary race requiring more than 50 percent plus one to win outright. The first Black woman to...
First Coast News
A look into the school board race for District 2
Republicans are endorsing April Carney. The local teachers union Duval Teachers United as well as Duval County Democratic Party are endorsing Elizabeth Anderson.
Gov. DeSantis, other top Republicans make stop in Jacksonville on 'Keep Florida Free' campaign tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville Wednesday, highlighting what he says have been many accomplishments during his time as Florida's top leader. DeSantis explained he stood up for parents and students during the pandemic by eliminating mask and vaccine requirements. "We stood on principle, and we...
WCJB
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
Nassau County water quality alert for Alligator Creek due to E. coli
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous unrelated story. A water quality alert continues to be issued for Nassau County from the St. Marys Riverkeeper, according to a media release. The latest test from August 18 at Alligator Creek and 8th Street found 800...
