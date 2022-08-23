Read full article on original website
American Heritage Riverboat Announces Return to Evansville Through the Fall
Say what you will about the Ohio River, but we are pretty fortunate to have it as a border to the city we call home. If you're a boater and you want to get out and enjoy a nice summer day on the river, it's right there. You don't have to drive a long way to get to it. Plus, it makes a great backdrop for hosting events on the riverfront like the annual fireworks, Shrinersfest, or any of the other numerous events that take place along the Evansville riverfront over the course of the year. It also provides us opportunities to experience things we would have the chance to if it weren't there. Such as the recent announcement that the American Heritage riverboat will be returning to town to offer more rides throughout the Fall.
Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday
Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods
Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
'Bluey' on stage coming to Kentucky, Indiana
RICHMOND, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior.
The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
Indiana WIC Benefits Not Available for Three Days
Indiana WIC benefits will not be available August 26-August 28. According to area health departments, clients will not be able to buy food or formula with the eWic card on these three days so officials are encouraging clients to plan ahead. WIC Benefits will be available again Monday, August 29.
Ultimate Pumpkin Patch & Fall Farm Guide for Illinois, Indiana & Kentucky
Fall means something different to each of us. For some, it is all about the hayrides and apple cider. For others, it's the pumpkin patches and corn mazes. And for still others, there's the fun of taking the kids for a day of outdoor farm adventure. It Starts With The...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
This Weekend: Aug. 25-28
The last weekend of August is slated to be busy, with philanthropic events, classic cars, lots of live music, and even a geek and comic con. If you didn’t have plans, you do now!. 6:35 p.m. Aug. 26-27 and 12:35 p.m. Aug. 28. Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way.
IDOH: Indiana WIC benefits will not be available this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is giving a heads up to those who use the Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program. The department says WIC benefits will not be available for use starting Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28. In a post to Facebook, officials say the pause is due to a system upgrade.
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
Photos From The Indiana State Fair
Photographer Ted Somerville spent several days at the Indiana State Fair capturing a glimpse of what is possibly the best people-watching opportunity of the year. This year, Hoosiers put their best foot forward with some impressive styles that nearly rivaled that of Indiana State Fair Queen Alyssa McKillip. From the acts performing on the Free Stage to the lines of people waiting to try pickle pizza, this year’s fair provided many moments worth snapping. Take a look at some of the funky hats, unique hairdos, and graphic tees that had us doing double takes at the fairgrounds.
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites September 2022
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. *While supplies last. WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534. *This distribution will serve 250 households. Thursday, September 8, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: Salvation...
Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
United Way hands out $8 million in grants to help central Indiana families in need
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort in central Indiana to help thousands of families in need, and an $8 million grant from the United Way of Central Indiana will work toward that goal. The organization said it anticipates more than 4,000 families will be impacted. It's done through a...
