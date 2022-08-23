Florida Democrats Divided on Who Should Take on Ashley Moody

On Monday, the day before the primary, Florida Politics released a poll from St. Pete Polls showing a wide-open race as Democrats get ready to select their candidate to challenge state Attorney General Ashley Moody.

A plurality of likely primary voters–42. percent of them–are undecided. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala gets 23.9 percent followed by attorney Jim Lewis with 16.9 percent and attorney Daniel Uhlfedler with 16. 6 percent.

Ayala leads with both the majority of those surveyed–57 percent–who have already voted and those who plan to vote on Tuesday. But large segments of both groups remain undecided or refused to answer.

The poll of 1,617 likely Florida Democratic primary voters was taken from Aug. 20 through Aug. 21 and had a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percent.