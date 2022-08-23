ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday

Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location

Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday

At 101 years old, Myra Taylor has accomplished a lot in her life. After several years as a beautician, she earned a degree in education from the University of Evansville, later becoming the first African American teacher at Hebron Elementary School. When asked about the favorite part of her life,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods

Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
evansvilleliving.com

Wiener Takes All at Dachshund Championship Races

This Saturday at Ellis Park, the wiener takes it all: Eleven top dogs will dash to the finish line in the 2022 Wiener Dog Championship Race. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. A qualifying race will be staged first, and the dirt track finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The winner will be crowned Ellis Park’s 100th Anniversary “Best in Show.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man facing several counts of neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car flipped in Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division. We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash. We are told the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several hour standoff over in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
wevv.com

Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Aug. 25-28

The last weekend of August is slated to be busy, with philanthropic events, classic cars, lots of live music, and even a geek and comic con. If you didn’t have plans, you do now!. 6:35 p.m. Aug. 26-27 and 12:35 p.m. Aug. 28. Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
NEWBURGH, IN
