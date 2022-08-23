ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 2

Related
kjzz.com

Utah lieutenant governor won't remove state lawmaker from ballot

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said she won’t remove the newly named head of the Department of Natural Resources from the ballot where he remains a candidate for the House of Representatives. In a letter Wednesday, Henderson told attorneys for the Utah Democratic...
UTAH STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada GOP Secretary of State candidate accused of breaking campaign finance law

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Republican candidate for Nevada Secretary of State is facing a formal complaint accusing him of violating campaign finance laws. The left-leaning political action committee End Citizens United filed a complaint against Jim Marchant, alleging he used his own PAC, Conservatives for Election Integrity, to exceed the legal limit for campaign contributions.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

The Justice Files: Years later, an apology

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Phillip Lucero appeared to make dramatic changes while in prison. A member of the Board of Pardons noticed his actions. It came during Tuesday’s parole hearing. Lucero is serving up to 20 years for a manslaughter conviction in 2015. While he made an impression on the hearing officer, the victim’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Charges in Sandy hate crime case dismissed

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Charges against a 19-year-old man accused of intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home have been dismissed, according to court documents. Hayden Perry Stowell, out of Sandy, Utah, was charged August 15 with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or […]
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say

DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
DRAPER, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Capitol Building#Protest#Utahns#Fbi
ksl.com

Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges

MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23.  The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days.  Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Utah named one of 2022’s best states to live in

UTAH (ABC4) – People move to different states for many different reasons but finding the right state to live in can be a daunting task. Whether you are moving to be closer to family and friends or for work, there are many different factors to consider before packing your belongings and making the trip to […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy