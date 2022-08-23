Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Ex-Utah officer convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants judge to end his probation
SALT LAKE CITY — A former Salt Lake police officer who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots is requesting his probation be terminated early. Michael Lee Hardin, of Kaysville, filed the request last month. The government has filed its...
kjzz.com
Utah lieutenant governor won't remove state lawmaker from ballot
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said she won’t remove the newly named head of the Department of Natural Resources from the ballot where he remains a candidate for the House of Representatives. In a letter Wednesday, Henderson told attorneys for the Utah Democratic...
Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit...
news3lv.com
Nevada GOP Secretary of State candidate accused of breaking campaign finance law
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Republican candidate for Nevada Secretary of State is facing a formal complaint accusing him of violating campaign finance laws. The left-leaning political action committee End Citizens United filed a complaint against Jim Marchant, alleging he used his own PAC, Conservatives for Election Integrity, to exceed the legal limit for campaign contributions.
The Justice Files: Years later, an apology
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Phillip Lucero appeared to make dramatic changes while in prison. A member of the Board of Pardons noticed his actions. It came during Tuesday’s parole hearing. Lucero is serving up to 20 years for a manslaughter conviction in 2015. While he made an impression on the hearing officer, the victim’s […]
ksl.com
Former Idaho sheriff pens letter accepting responsibility for November gun incident
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — In a letter filed with the court Monday morning, former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland took responsibility for the incident that led to his eventual resignation and guilty plea. "I accept full responsibility for the events of November 9, 2021," the letter reads. "I made a...
Charges in Sandy hate crime case dismissed
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Charges against a 19-year-old man accused of intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home have been dismissed, according to court documents. Hayden Perry Stowell, out of Sandy, Utah, was charged August 15 with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or […]
ksl.com
Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say
DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Former employee of Utah AG’s Child Protection Division arrested on felony exploitation charges
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man who previously worked in the Child Protection Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office has been jailed on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor. Gary Lee Bell, 66, was charged Wednesday with six counts...
ksl.com
Utah coalition creates database of train-related murders, finds clues in serial killer case
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based Cold Case Coalition on Tuesday announced the launch of a nationwide database for railroad-related homicides, which the group's founders say has already led to possible clues in the case of an unidentified serial killer. Karra Porter, one of the group's founders, said she and...
ksl.com
Teen ordered to stand trial for Hunter High shooting that left 2 dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in a shooting near Hunter High School in January that left two dead and one injured said she will argue at an October hearing that his actions were in self-defense. Samantha Dugan did not contest most...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cox pushes for changes after Utah ranks last on women’s equality | Utah News
Cox pushes for changes after Utah ranks last on women's equality. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Governor Spencer Cox said there is a lot that...
ksl.com
Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges
MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
kjzz.com
Charges dropped against teen accused of retaliation against witness in Sandy assault
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Charges brought against a teenager accused of retaliating against a witness after a July Sandy assault were dropped on Monday, according to court documents. Hayden Stowell, 19, had been charged with hate crimes including retaliation against a victim and criminal mischief on August 15. Stowell...
kjzz.com
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23. The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days. Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
Utah named one of 2022’s best states to live in
UTAH (ABC4) – People move to different states for many different reasons but finding the right state to live in can be a daunting task. Whether you are moving to be closer to family and friends or for work, there are many different factors to consider before packing your belongings and making the trip to […]
KUTV
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
ksl.com
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
