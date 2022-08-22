ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Here Are the Best Labor Day Deals of 2022 — Don't Miss Out

Labor Day, which has traditionally been a major sale day for U.S. retailers for years, is again a time to score discounts on certain products in 2022. Many sales are even being offered days or weeks early this year, as retailers struggle with supply demands and aim to reach consumers dealing with inflated prices. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Labor Day sales this year.
thespruce.com

The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals, Up to 55 Percent Off

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If your current mattress has seen better days, it may be time to switch to a new one. Luckily, many major retailers are offering major savings on best-selling and top-rated mattresses this Labor Day. Finding the right one can be tricky with the various materials, firmness levels, and features available, so to help with your search, we rounded up some of our favorite mattresses on sale right now.
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
Digital Trends

Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale

If your kitchen isn’t equipped with an air fryer yet, then head on over to Walmart to take advantage of the retailer’s clearance sale on the cooking appliance. More families are finding out about the benefits of owning an air fryer, which prepares fried food with little to no oil, resulting in healthier meals. There’s a wide range of models for you to choose from, ranging from the most basic ones to air fryers that are packed with helpful features. No matter what type of air fryer you want, you might as well enjoy savings when you buy one. Afterwards, check out what else Walmart is offering to improve your kitchen, including Ninja Foodi deals, KitchenAid deals, and Instant Pot deals.
AOL Corp

Hurry! Tons of fall Yankee Candles are on sale on Amazon right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you haven’t started planning your trip to...
Glamour

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: 26 Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).
TODAY.com

30 early Labor Day deals on picks from Apple, Sunday Riley and more

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. While Labor Day signifies the end of summer for some, savvy shoppers know that the holiday marks the start of some great deals. From home furniture to tech, this time of year brings discounts on tons of essentials.
goodmorningamerica.com

9 hot gifts for the holidays you can shop and save on now

It might be challenging to think about Christmas shopping at the end of August, but if you are looking to save on certain items, now is the time to start perusing for gifts. According to retail analysts, shoppers should expect to see some of the best sales in years due to long-delayed goods arrivals.
BobVila

The Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals at Home Depot, Wayfair, and More

We’re so close to Labor Day, we can almost taste the charred hamburgers and kebabs coming off of the grill—the unofficial end of summer. Typically, the transition between seasons is the best time to stock up on summer staples as retailers look to make room for fall stock. Large pieces of patio furniture are no exception, and we are finding them at their deepest discounts yet.
