Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldies1055.com
Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine
Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
pureoldies1055.com
Maine Attorney General’s Office declares three police shootings justified
The Maine Attorney General’s Office ruled Wednesday that three separate police shootings were all justified. That includes the February shooting death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood. She was killed by police in Topsham after allegedly making homicidal and suicidal statements. Police say she was in a car aiming a pistol...
pureoldies1055.com
No PFAS detected in water, Portland Water District says
The Portland Water District says its water is PFAS-free. According to the Portland Press Herald, officials made the announcement after receiving results of tests conducted this summer. PFAS have been found in farm fields and some water supplies around the state. The state has mandated testing in schools, nursing homes...
pureoldies1055.com
Victim in robbery ordered to strip at gunpoint, Winslow police say
A 30-year-old Palmyra man is accused of robbing another man and forcing him to strip at gunpoint. Winslow police said Dustin Smith faces several charges in connection with the robbery on Sunday evening. Police say Smith approached a vehicle that was stopped on Abbott Road and allegedly ordered the man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pureoldies1055.com
Post-conviction hearing set for Waldo County mother convicted in infant son’s killing
A Maine mother serving a 13-year prison sentence for the killing of her infant son was set to appear in court again Wednesday for a post-conviction hearing. Miranda Hopkins of Troy was found guilty in the death of Jaxson Hopkins. She told police she blacked out in January of 2017 and awoke to find her 7-week-old son cold to the touch and not breathing.
Comments / 0