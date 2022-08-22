A Maine mother serving a 13-year prison sentence for the killing of her infant son was set to appear in court again Wednesday for a post-conviction hearing. Miranda Hopkins of Troy was found guilty in the death of Jaxson Hopkins. She told police she blacked out in January of 2017 and awoke to find her 7-week-old son cold to the touch and not breathing.

WALDO COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO