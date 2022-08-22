If you’re prepping your new-adult child to launch in the next few weeks, add these healthcare steps to your to-do list. ​​Sending your child off to college can mean overloading them with new responsibilities. And if they live with a chronic condition—things like psoriasis, IBD, ADHD, or depression—that includes a list of health care tasks that you’ve always taken care of. Empowering your newly minted adult to stand on their own two feet when it comes to managing their health can ensure they’ll have some skills at the ready for any issues that pop up while they’re away from you. So, when you’re not gathering the best dorm décor and bookstore must-haves, take these steps to set your child up for proper health care.

