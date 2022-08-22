ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose

This story originally appeared on 03.08.22 Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
Sending a Chronic Kid to College This Fall? Read This First

If you’re prepping your new-adult child to launch in the next few weeks, add these healthcare steps to your to-do list. ​​Sending your child off to college can mean overloading them with new responsibilities. And if they live with a chronic condition—things like psoriasis, IBD, ADHD, or depression—that includes a list of health care tasks that you’ve always taken care of. Empowering your newly minted adult to stand on their own two feet when it comes to managing their health can ensure they’ll have some skills at the ready for any issues that pop up while they’re away from you. So, when you’re not gathering the best dorm décor and bookstore must-haves, take these steps to set your child up for proper health care.
Making the perfect campus in Two Point Campus

Staff training, exercise, and Dragon Towers make for a strong school system. Throughout this Two Point Campus tour series, we've covered the core aspects of campus life. In our first video we introduced prospective students to the variety of classes they can take, and in our second we talked about the many ways to keep students happy throughout the academic year.
A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep

Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.

