nbcboston.com
Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop
Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
You’ve Been Warned: NH Police DWI Saturation Patrols Saturday
New Hampshire State Police and local departments will up their presence in the Tri-City area with a saturation DWI patrol Saturday. Officers from Barrington, Dover, and Rochester will conduct the patrols throughout Strafford County. State Police are coordinating the patrols but did not disclose when and where specifically they will take place.
wabi.tv
AG: Topsham officer justified in using deadly force on woman who pointed gun out truck window
TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office says an officer’s use of deadly force in the shooting death of a Topsham woman was justified. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the findings in the death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood on Wednesday. On Feb. 28, Sherwood was pulled...
WMUR.com
Standoff underway in Tuftonboro; officers respond after man shot at sheriff’s deputy, sources say
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A section of Route 171 in Tuftonboro was temporarily closed Tuesday after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had left Carroll County Superior Court.
WMUR.com
Tuftonboro man held without bail after being accused of firing gun at sheriff’s deputy before standoff
OSSIPEE, N.H. — A man is being held without bail after he wasaccused in a standoff in Tuftonboro and of firing a shot at a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop. Nicholas Anderson, 28, appeared in Carroll County Superior Court Wednesday to face charges including attempted capital murder, attempted first degree assault and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. All three are felonies.
pureoldies1055.com
Maine Attorney General’s Office declares three police shootings justified
The Maine Attorney General’s Office ruled Wednesday that three separate police shootings were all justified. That includes the February shooting death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood. She was killed by police in Topsham after allegedly making homicidal and suicidal statements. Police say she was in a car aiming a pistol...
39-Year-Old Man Dies, Pulled From River in Lewiston, Name Released
Last weekend, it was reported that officials were called to the area of Great Falls in Lewiston to investigate reports of an apparent body floating in the water in the Androscoggin river. After arriving, crews were able to remove the body from the water and transport the victim to the...
Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire
MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
ME Attorney General clears officers in 3 shootings
MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings in Lewiston, Topsham, and Pittsfield were justified in their use of deadly force, the Office of the Maine Attorney General said on Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reports. Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of the suspects —...
Two Maine towns are sharing one mail carrier. Here's how it's going.
PORTER, MAINE, Maine — Porter and Parsonsfield may have a combined population of more than 3,000, but residents claim only one U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been delivering mail and packages over the last month, leading to delayed mail and days where no mail comes at all. "I...
WMTW
One person killed, two in severe condition after crash near Maine border
New Hampshire State Police responded to a crash in Madison that killed one person on Sunday. State police said three adults and five children were involved in the single-car crash on Route 16 at Ledge Pond Road around 3:47 p.m. Three adults were ejected from the SUV found on its...
Lewiston police identify body found in river
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
NECN
Dogs, Lasers, Fan Boat Floated as Fixes to Maine City's Goose Poop Problem
It’s in the grass and spread onto the sidewalk. For years, people visiting Mill Creek Park in South Portland, Maine have had to watch their step to avoid droppings from resident and migrating ducks and geese. But now the amount of mess the birds are causing has prompted the...
wabi.tv
Police identify man recovered from Androscoggin River last weekend
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police are identifying the Lewiston man who’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River last weekend. Lewiston police say 39-year-old Isar Coleman’s body was found floating in the water on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office has conducted its autopsy. But officials are still...
Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford
A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may have been the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
wgan.com
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
The Maine Warden Service said Friday the body of a boater who went missing on the Androscoggin River has been found. Wardens were searching for 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn, who was presumed drowned. The search began following reports of an overturned boat on the Androscoggin River in Topsham on...
What’s the Story Behind the So Called Toilet House on Route 5 in Limerick?
On Route 5 in Limerick, as I was driving along, I came upon a very busy and very odd scene. I have dubbed it, the 'toilet house'. Rumor has it and I was unable to confirm nor deny the rumor, that the people who owned the property wanted to start a business and were denied the proper permit by Limerick - so they started a 'protest' of toilets.
newscentermaine.com
Severe weather moves across the state Friday evening
Hail the size of golf balls has been reported in York County. High winds, hail, and heavy rains expected.
