nbcboston.com

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Tuftonboro man held without bail after being accused of firing gun at sheriff’s deputy before standoff

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A man is being held without bail after he wasaccused in a standoff in Tuftonboro and of firing a shot at a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop. Nicholas Anderson, 28, appeared in Carroll County Superior Court Wednesday to face charges including attempted capital murder, attempted first degree assault and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. All three are felonies.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
pureoldies1055.com

Maine Attorney General’s Office declares three police shootings justified

The Maine Attorney General’s Office ruled Wednesday that three separate police shootings were all justified. That includes the February shooting death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood. She was killed by police in Topsham after allegedly making homicidal and suicidal statements. Police say she was in a car aiming a pistol...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire

MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
MADISON, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME Attorney General clears officers in 3 shootings

MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings in Lewiston, Topsham, and Pittsfield were justified in their use of deadly force, the Office of the Maine Attorney General said on Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reports. Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of the suspects —...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston police identify body found in river

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Police identify man recovered from Androscoggin River last weekend

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police are identifying the Lewiston man who’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River last weekend. Lewiston police say 39-year-old Isar Coleman’s body was found floating in the water on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office has conducted its autopsy. But officials are still...
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford

A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may have been the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
SANFORD, ME
wgan.com

Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River

The Maine Warden Service said Friday the body of a boater who went missing on the Androscoggin River has been found. Wardens were searching for 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn, who was presumed drowned. The search began following reports of an overturned boat on the Androscoggin River in Topsham on...
AUBURN, ME

