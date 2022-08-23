ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald, OH

BROOKFIELD PULLS OFF HUGE COMEBACK

CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield coming off their district runner up season found themselves in a early hole against Campbell. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the match, the Warriors rattled off 3 sets in a row to win the match in 5. (21-25 21-25 25-13 27-25 15-12) Lauren Shingledecker put together a...
TIGERS TAKE FIRST WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS

NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield opened league play on Tuesday night with a quick sweep of Lowellville at home. (25-10 25-11 25-14) Madi Lesnak led the Tigers attack finishing with 6 kills. She also played solid defense at the net with 3 blocks. Jacey Mullen collected 4 kills, and 11 digs. Baelyn Brungard also managed 4 kills, 10 assists, and 6 aces. Jameka Brungard was the third Tiger with 4 kills. Sami McKim led the defense with 11 digs.
