Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
BROOKFIELD PULLS OFF HUGE COMEBACK
CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield coming off their district runner up season found themselves in a early hole against Campbell. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the match, the Warriors rattled off 3 sets in a row to win the match in 5. (21-25 21-25 25-13 27-25 15-12) Lauren Shingledecker put together a...
ysnlive.com
TIGERS TAKE FIRST WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield opened league play on Tuesday night with a quick sweep of Lowellville at home. (25-10 25-11 25-14) Madi Lesnak led the Tigers attack finishing with 6 kills. She also played solid defense at the net with 3 blocks. Jacey Mullen collected 4 kills, and 11 digs. Baelyn Brungard also managed 4 kills, 10 assists, and 6 aces. Jameka Brungard was the third Tiger with 4 kills. Sami McKim led the defense with 11 digs.
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
Referee shortage causes high school football schedule changes in northwest Ohio
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — The referee shortage continues to make its impact felt to northwest Ohio high school sports. Ottawa Hills football announced that their week three game against Evergreen, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, was forced to move to Thursday, Sept. 1 to a shortage of officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club
Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, we all love to grab our loved ones from time to time and head over to a nice restaurant where other people can prepare the food while we simply enjoy the company of our friends and family members. If you live in Ohio and are looking for new places, here is a list of six great steakhouses in Ohio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local dealership among only 3 in state to win award
A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It's a President's Club Award from GM Financial.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled
Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Auglaize Co. teen wins Grand Champion at Ohio State Fair
“I've been through it since I was literally born,” 16-year-old Ryleigh Egbert said. “We raise club calves so I've always helped with that. And then that's kind of how we just got into it. And my older sister showed and had some success at the state fair, too.”
How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
It's not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio.
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
‘For me, it was an easy decision’: Ohio shooting suspect says
Marlow was originally charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary and one count of having weapons under disability.
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
Comments / 0