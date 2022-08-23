Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UAlbany police looking to ID group in regards to broken window
The New York State University Police at Albany is looking for help to identify a group in regards to a broken window on the UAlbany campus. Police said the window was broken on August 24 around 5:30 p.m.
Man pleads guilty in connection with Troy shooting
The Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office said Tyquan Victor, 25, of the Bronx, has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting incident in Troy. Victor pleaded guilty on August 23 to first-degree assault, which is an armed violent felony.
spectrumlocalnews.com
State police: Van crash on Thruway hospitalizes 13 passengers
New York State Police say 13 people have been taken to hospitals after a Thruway van crash in the Coxsackie area. State authorities asked people to avoid the area, shutting down all lanes southbound between exits 21B and 21 last night. The van, police say, hit a guide rail and...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson.
Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a residence on Cauterskill Road in the town of Catskill for a report of a burglary. Troopers observed a camper on the property with the door open. Troopers entered the camper and observed the kitchen had been damaged by fire. The owners of the property stated that $400 and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the property. Investigation led the troopers to a residence on Fawn Road in Saugerties where they located John J. Shultis, age 41. While being interviewed, troopers learned that he broke into the camper, stole the ATV and money as well as causing the fire in the camper. Shultis was arrested on August 23, 2022, and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, and Arson 3rd degree, all felonies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police make arrest in Pittsfield bank robbery
The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.
Traffic Stop In Malta Leads To DWI, Multiple Felony Charges For 35-Year-Old
What began as a traffic stop on a stretch of the New York Thruway ended with a 35-year-old man behind bars, facing multiple felony charges, authorities said. State police in Saratoga County stopped Albany resident James Delessio just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Malta.
Delanson man accused of trying to steal house siding
A Delanson man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal siding from someone's property. New York State Police said James Dashnaw, 51, was arrested on August 20.
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: U Albany Police Report Armed Robbery and Abduction On Campus!
Breaking News out of Albany today as multiple sources are reporting a memo sent out by University of Albany police warning students and faculty about an alleged armed robbery and abduction that took place Monday afternoon at around 5:15 PM on the school's campus. Here's what we know so far:
2 accused of stealing cabinets from Cairo warehouse
Two Saugerties men have been arrested for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse in Cairo. New York State Police said Justin Euson, 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, 28, were arrested on August 22.
WRGB
Albany man arrested, accused of resisting, injuring State Trooper following traffic stop
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Albany man on a list of charges following a traffic stop in Malta. According to investigators, James N. Delessio Jr., 35, of Albany was stopped on I-87 in the town of Malta, just after 9:00 PM on August 20th. He...
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsfield man pleads guilty to multiple domestic violence charges
A Pittsfield man has pleaded guilty to multiple domestic violence charges. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said Dominic Simonetta, 49, was also sentenced to two to three years in state prison.
Albany man gets 19 years for Red Carpet Inn shooting
The man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany in September 2021 has been sentenced.
WRGB
Mother and son facing charges following fight at Altamont Fairgrounds
ALTAMONT, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a mother and her son, following an altercation at the Altamont Fairgrounds. Investigators say Angelique E. Anaya, 37, of Schenectady and her son 19-year-old Sacario E. Anaya were arrested after Troopers responded to the parking lot of the fairgrounds just after 8:00 PM on August 21nd.
Mother, Son Accused Of Assaulting Multiple People At Parking Lot Of Altamont Fairgrounds
A 37-year-old woman and her teenage son are facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a parking lot in the region. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 21, in Albany County at the Altamont Fairgrounds. State police were called just after 8 p.m. on the last day of the fair...
WNYT
Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woodstock dentist sentenced for fraudulently acquiring oxycodone
ALBANY – Former Woodstock dentist Vivian Letizia was sentenced on Thursday in Albany federal court to one year of probation for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. Letizia, 64, was also ordered to undergo drug treatment and pay a $5,000 fine. She also...
Comments / 0