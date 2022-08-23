Read full article on original website
ACEs training showcases the long-term impact of childhood trauma
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Kelsey Carr didn’t mince words on the impact of childhood trauma. “Adverse childhood experiences is one of the biggest public health concerns in the nation, if not the world,” she said. Carr and Bill Loffer have been working over the last several months to...
Thousands of community members participate in “Wear Blue Day”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thousands of people around Vigo County showed their support for the Indiana State community following the death of three students in a crash over the weekend, in an event coined “Wear Blue Day.”. The push started earlier this week, when the daughter of head...
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck a tree,” Bishop said.
Need for local foster parents continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local foster care agency says there’s a big need in the area for more foster homes. According to Indiana Mentor Foster Care Agency Licensing Specialist Tammy Robinson, Indiana currently has about 6,000 foster homes. But, she says there are currently more than 13,000 children in Indiana that need a home.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not having working taillights, but the driver instead sped up and drove north on Old Bruceville Road. Police say the SUV reached speeds of 85 mph during the chase.
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal...
Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in...
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave. Vigo Co. Dispatch said the call came in around 5:25 pm. Sgt. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Dept....
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with Nexstar’s WANE Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed two others and injured two more. The family said:. “Jayden was a shining light in our family. He was...
Art Guild putting finishing touches on Sullivan mural
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community art project, several months in the making, is now complete in the city of Sullivan. Members of The Art Guild in Sullivan painted a patriotic mural on the side of Riggs Hardware. Artist and guild member Steve Tucker designed the mural. Art guild...
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
Brazil man arrested for car theft, Vigo Co. warrant
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle after Brazil Police reportedly found him dealing with car trouble on the side of the road. According to police, Trevor Fulk was found with the hood up on a vehicle that was reported...
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
Paris man dies after mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced...
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 grams (slightly less than a third of a pound) of methamphetamine during the search.
Rose-Hulman gets high marks from national organization
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is once again receiving high marks in “The Best 388 Colleges” book produced by The Princeton Review. Not only was it recognized as a “best value college”, but it was also ranked among the top ten in several categories.
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after...
Annual Autumn Festival taking place early next month
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual festival will be making its way to Marshall, Illinois in a few short weeks. The Marshall Autumn Fest will be at Courthouse Square on 7th Street from September 16 until the 18. The weekend is packed with several activates including food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cake walk. Saturday will feature a parade down Archer Avenue and the festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a car show.
