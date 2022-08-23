Read full article on original website
Related
Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria
This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
Celebration and food drive will be hosted at Patriot Park
VICTORIA, Texas – Rise Above It Group will host a two night event at Patriot Park Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27. The event focuses on community service programs that need more help or awareness. City, state and government agencies will offer information and resources. Also, the event will host a job fair and food drop-off.
Victtec corporation decided to make Victoria its new home.
VICTORIA, Texas – Victtec makes fabricated parts for excavators and other earth moving equipment. Victtec’s offices are on Lone Tree road right across from Caterpillar. The mayor of Victoria said it’s a beneficial partnership. “It’s going to bring 20 jobs to Victoria, which will expand upon the...
28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed
Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Different experiences, lessons for local residents who braved Hurricane Harvey
What did you learn if you sat through Hurricane Harvey? A couple of people share their experiences, but came out of the storm with different takeaways.
Keep Victoria Beautiful receives $500 grant for river cleanup
VICTORIA, Texas – Keep Victoria Beautiful will cover both land and water in its upcoming Fall Sweep. KVB will utilize a grant program aimed at keeping waterways clean to help. KVB applied for and received a $500 ZenWTR Waterway Cleanup Grant from Keep Texas Beautiful. ZenWTR sponsors the grant,...
Inez Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual fundraiser
INEZ, Texas – The Inez Fire Company, Inc. will hold its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to midnight at the Inez Community Center. The annual fundraiser helps the Inez Volunteer Fire Department upgrade their firefighting equipment and have a facility. From 4 p.m. to 6...
Victoria Police Department to pay for civilians to attend academy
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department will sponsor the Spring 2023 Victoria College Police Academy to help hire civilians. The VPD will pay for the academy, pay for you to attend the academy and provide a job for you upon graduation from the academy. You can submit an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spirit Halloween Will Back at the Old Bealls in Victoria Mall
We are just about 2 and half months away from Halloween, which means Spirit Halloween will be opening its doors soon. Spirit Halloween will open its doors in late August and will be back at the Old Bealls location at the Victoria Mall. The official opening date will drop the same day the store opens. So get ready! The Spirit Halloween season will run through November 2nd.
$5.5 Billion Crude Refinery Proposed for Bloomington
This would be an absolutely incredible boom to the Victoria economy. In an article posted by the Hoston Business Journal, an El Campo, Texas-based company is considering a new crude refinery project that would bring more than $5.5 billion of investment to Bloomington, Texas, in Victoria County. The new project...
Looking for a Real Life Haunted House for Halloween
If you are a fan of Halloween this story is for you. The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! Time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
Still no cause on massive grass fire near Aransas Pass
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon along TX 35 Bypass between Rockport and Aransas Pass. Approximately 75 firefighters from several different agencies were needed on-scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dewittcountytoday.com
Blain looks forward to serving Cuero community
As things continue to blossom in the community, Cuero has seen a lot of growth over the last few months. Businesses are sprouting up, new faces are coming in, and the wave of restoring the historic nature of Main Street has captured the eyes of many. The Cuero Chamber of...
Aransas Pass, Rockport blaze causes uptick in business and residential power outages
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the large brush fire between Aransas Pass and Rockport, there has been an uptick in reports of business and residential power outages due to electrical poles burning. 3NEWS spoke with Aransas Pass Police Department Administrative Captain Aaron Jones who said at the time...
mysoutex.com
Ever Engineering brings new housing to Beeville
Beeville has a new housing development to look forward to from Ever Engineering. The site of the old Thomas Jefferson Intermediate School is currently the epicenter of a new housing development. This new development can be seen at 701 E. Hayes St. Richie Mendoza, a project engineer for Ever Engineering,...
18-wheeler trailer carrying a load of bottled water rolls over on Highway 59
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 1:11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported an accident involving an 18-wheeler near Ganado and Edna. At that time, Highway 59 southbound was closed at the Lake Texana bridges between Ganado and Edna. Officials have diverted and...
TROUBLE SHOOTERS: Back flow problems
An Aransas Pass man wants his water supply company to reimburse him for out-of-pocket expenses to install back flow valve
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0