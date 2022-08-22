Read full article on original website
Related
State of emergency issued as southern Utah flood damage assessed
Governor Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency because of flooding in southern Utah. The declaration, issued late Tuesday, covers the flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties.
KSLTV
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: UHP blitz in Utah County cracks down on speeding, distracted driving
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers in Utah County who aren't obeying the state's traffic laws as the 100 Deadliest Days of summer come to a close. So far in 2022, there have been more than 200 fatalities on Utah roads, and...
Wildlife officials let hundreds of pheasant hatchlings die– critics say there’s a bigger problem
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Less than two weeks after the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received a shipment of 500 pheasant hatchlings in June, “approximately 470″ of the chicks were found dead in their pens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to lower your Utah property taxes — maybe
When she received her property tax notice, it showed she was supposed to pay about $800 more in 2023 than she did this year. Berhow fell victim to a phenomenon afflicting many Utah property owners.
etvnews.com
Accident Demolishes Semi in Cottonwood Canyon
Authorities were paged to Cottonwood Canyon on Monday afternoon following a report of a semi rollover. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. between Highway 29 and the Trail Mountain Mine in Cottonwood Canyon. According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi was a 59-year-old man that...
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Gephardt Daily
Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon back open after mudslide
The westbound portion of U.S. Highway 6 was closed for a few hours Saturday after a mudslide covered the road, causing a semi-truck to become stuck.
KUTV
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
Gephardt Daily
Man booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of 50 felonies for forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he was arrested on suspicion of 50 third-degree felonies for forgery. Saratoga Springs police were called to a Smith’s grocery store Friday on a report of fraud in progress....
Comments / 0