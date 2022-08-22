ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephraim, UT

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Ephraim, UT
Football
Ephraim, UT
College Sports
City
Ephraim, UT
Ephraim, UT
Sports
etvnews.com

Accident Demolishes Semi in Cottonwood Canyon

Authorities were paged to Cottonwood Canyon on Monday afternoon following a report of a semi rollover. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. between Highway 29 and the Trail Mountain Mine in Cottonwood Canyon. According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi was a 59-year-old man that...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Military College#Monroe College#Snow College#Lackawanna College#Asa College#American Football#College Football#Badgers
KUTV

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy