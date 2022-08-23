ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albert Ayers
3d ago

Hawaii's finest at their best doing whatever they want to do with evidence not having to follow the laws full of corruption perfect like how it's always been since I was 10 years old now I'm 60 50 years of this crap will never change HPD is one of the most corrupt police departments in the United States

Thomas Marcellino
3d ago

what is hawaii coming 2 first they allow these game rooms in all our neighborhoods making it unsafe and crime rate is at a all time high now they sue hpd lol 😆 this is cartoon stuff overly corrupt too much

Chris Morris
2d ago

150 missing machines? Looks like HPD has their own game rooms courtesy of HPD.

