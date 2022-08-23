ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk boys third at SBC Lake Shootout

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 5 days ago
TIFFIN — The Norwalk boys golf team finished third out of seven teams, just four shots off the top spot, in Monday’s SBC Lake Division Shootout at the Mohawk Country Club.

For Norwalk, Bray Malson was medalist of the event with a 39. Avery Scheel and Bryan Sommers were next with a pair of 47s, while Spencer Shutt and Ethan Brown each shot a 49. Dylan Pigman added a 50 for the Truckers, who have another Shootout scheduled for Tuesday at Willow Creek in Vermilion.

Willard second at Bay Shootout

WILLARD — The host Willard boys golf team placed second out of six teams at Monday’s SBC Bay Division Shootout at the Willard Golf Club.

The Crimson Flashes totaled a 178, just four strokes behind low-scoring Huron (174). Margaretta (181), Oak Harbor (190), Port Clinton (198) and Edison (236) rounded out the field.

Dylan Thompson and Max Dawson paced Willard with a 41 and a 43, respectively. Brayden Thompson was next with a 46, followed by Mason Dawson (48), Bryce Dials (50) and Carter Bailey (51).

For Edison, Parker Campbell led the way with a 51, followed by Kerrigan Sanders with a 55. Also for the Chargers, Hayden Lewis and Aaron Febbo each finished with 65s.

New London 197, W. Reserve 250

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Firelands Conference with Monday’s win over the visiting Roughriders at Millstone Hills.

Carter Eibel paced New London with a 46, while Brody Sword had a 47. Rounding out the lineup was Grady Heileman (51), Tate Landis (53), Kendyl Moffit (59) and Jayson Schaffer (61).

GIRLS GOLF

Norwalk sixth at Lake Shootout

VERMILION — The Truckers shot a 236 on Monday to finish sixth out of nine teams at an SBC Lake Shootout hosted by Vermilion at Willow Creek Golf Course.

The Truckers were just two strokes from finishing fourth, and seven strokes from third.

Norwalk was led by Katie Wolcott and Analiese King with a pair of 57s. Kilee Duncan and Hayley Zagor each fired 61s, while Lexie Swick shot a 63 and Kennedy Leto added a 79.

Bellevue won Monday’s event with a 201, followed by Perkins (217), Vermilion (229), and Clyde (235) and Oak Harbor (235). Norwalk finished ahead of Port Clinton (244), Sandusky (282) and Tiffin Columbian (288).

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk 1, Clear Fork 0

BELLVILLE — The Truckers picked up a weather-shortened win in Saturday’s season opener over the host Colts in non-league play.

The game was suspended because of the weather at halftime with Norwalk leading 1-0. Based on OHSAA rules, since one half was completed, the score stands as a final.

Freshman Landon Ferkel scored the lone goal off an assist from senior Spencer Colahan.

Second-year coach Wes Sellers noted the back line of Noah Kluding, Mason Gamble, Corbin Koelsh, Zade Oglesby and Jonathan Perez, which limited Clear Fork to one shot on goal that was turned away by goalkeeper Jose Negrete.

Norwalk is scheduled to visit Ontario at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Genoa 6, Edison 1

MILAN — The Chargers dropped Saturday’s season opener to the visiting Comets in non-league action at Bolt Field.

Ryan Hanson scored the lone goal for Edison off a deflected ball off a shot on goal by Alex Davidson.

Edison is at Vermilion at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

Norwalk, OH
