Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track

By RUSS BYNUM
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback.

Twin Pines Minerals said the Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the company by once again relinquishing the agency's regulatory oversight of the proposed mine in southeast Georgia near the Okefenokee, home to the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.

“We appreciate the Corps’ willingness to reverse itself and make things right," Twin Pines President Steve Ingle said in a statement, calling the development “great news" for the project.

Scientists have warned that mining close to the swamp’s bowl-like rim could damage its ability to hold water. They urged the Army Corps of Engineers to deny the project a permit. But the agency declared in 2020 it no longer had that authority after regulatory rollbacks under then-President Donald Trump narrowed the types of waterways qualifying for protection under the Clean Water Act.

Trump’s rollbacks were later scrapped by federal courts. President Joe Biden’s administration has sought to restore federal oversight of development projects that under Trump had been allowed to sidestep regulations to prevent pollution of streams or draining of wetlands.

In June, the Army Corps notified Twin Pines that its prior decisions allowing the company to bypass federal regulators “are not valid” because a tribal government with ancestral ties to the proposed mining site had not been consulted. The agency said the Georgia project couldn't move forward without consultation with the Muscogee Creek Nation.

Twin Pines quickly sued the Army Corps in U.S. District Court, arguing the agency was “asserting jurisdiction the federal government does not possess.” The company noted the Corps' finding from October 2020 that it lacked jurisdiction over the mining project should be valid for five years.

A copy of the settlement, which Twin Pines provided to The Associated Press, says the Army Corps will honor that five-year span unless “new information” surfaces that causes the agency to revisit whether it should reclaim oversight of the project near the Okefenokee.

Cheri Pritchard, a spokesman for the Army Corps' Savannah District, said she could not comment and referred a reporter to the Justice Department, which had attorneys represent the agency in the Twin Pines lawsuit. An email message to the Justice Department seeking comment Monday evening was not immediately returned.

Without oversight by the Army Corps, the only regulatory approval Alabama-based Twin Pines needs is from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division. The proposed mining area includes more than 556 acres (225 hectares) of wetlands.

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge covers nearly 630 square miles (1,630 square kilometers) in southeast Georgia and is home to alligators, bald eagles and other protected species. The swamp’s wildlife, cypress forests and flooded prairies draw roughly 600,000 visitors each year, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the refuge.

Two decades ago, chemical giant DuPont retreated from plans to mine outside the Okefenokee after meeting fierce resistance. Twin Pines wants permits to mine a small fraction of the acreage DuPont pursued. Ingle has insisted his company can mine the site without harming the swamp.

Government scientists have been skeptical. In February 2019, the Fish and Wildlife Service wrote that the proposed mine could pose “substantial risks” to the swamp, including its ability to hold water. Some impacts, it said, “may not be able to be reversed, repaired, or mitigated for.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running...
Puerto Rico government to probe clashes at protest

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday said all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated. The announcement comes after media organizations denounced police who in...
southeastagnet.com

Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs

ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
GEORGIA STATE
Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor...
LONDONDERRY, NH
