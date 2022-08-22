TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal investigation found a Phoenix middle schooler’s civil rights were violated after she was forced to endure repeated anti-Semitic harassment in class. The U.S. Department of Education says that Tempe-based Kyrene School District failed to appropriately protect an Altadena Middle School student in Ahwatukee from months of anti-Semitic harassment, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) says the harassment went on for about five months and happened both at school and on social media by several classmates.

