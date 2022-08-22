ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 15 News

Resources available to Arizonans with free help with landlord-tenant issues

PHOENIX — From facing Arizona's heat without working air conditioning to flooded apartments and pest problems, the Let Joe Know Team has seen a number of issues tenants face across the Valley. First, put the issue in writing, sign it, date it, and give it to your landlord. But...
KTAR.com

4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school

PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Child brings gun to charter school in Queen Creek

Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

Student brings firearm to Queen Creek school, police say

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Police confiscated a firearm from a student who allegedly brought the weapon to Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus Thursday morning. The gun was found in the student's backpack and it belonged to one of the student's family members. The Queen Creek Police Department said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

4th-grade student found with gun at Queen Creek charter school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a fourth-grade student reportedly brought a gun to school Thursday morning in Queen Creek. Around 8:20 a.m., staff at Legacy Traditional School called police, and when officers arrived, the child had already been moved to a secure area away from other students. School officials say the student never pulled out the gun, which was later found in their backpack.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

Valley sisters still missing one month later

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
GOODYEAR, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
East Valley Tribune

Hi-tech laundromat opening in Mesa with free try-out

Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22. Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
MESA, AZ
ncsha.org

Arizona Department of Housing Announces 2022 Housing Hero Awards at Annual Housing Forum

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – The Arizona Department of Housing, in partnership with the Arizona Housing Coalition, concluded the 2022 Arizona Housing Forum today at THE SCOTT in Scottsdale. The Forum provides a platform for affordable housing professionals to learn, network, and connect in sharing ideas on how to solve our current housing shortage and create and improve housing development in Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Feds say Kyrene School District failed to respond to anti-Semitic harassment of student

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal investigation found a Phoenix middle schooler’s civil rights were violated after she was forced to endure repeated anti-Semitic harassment in class. The U.S. Department of Education says that Tempe-based Kyrene School District failed to appropriately protect an Altadena Middle School student in Ahwatukee from months of anti-Semitic harassment, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) says the harassment went on for about five months and happened both at school and on social media by several classmates.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County Attorney announces crackdown on suspected animal abusers

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has announced a new crackdown on suspects accused of animal cruelty crimes. Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says prosecuting criminals who abuse animals could potentially prevent future crimes. The office recently hired a specialized prosecutor and investigator whose focus will be on convicting...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe unveils new tools working to tackle growing homelessness issue

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tempe is the latest city trying to tackle the growing problem of homelessness. At last count, the city had nearly 400 people living in streets, cars and parks. Employees with the city say they wish they could work to get ahead of the issue, but...

