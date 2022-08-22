Read full article on original website
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Resources available to Arizonans with free help with landlord-tenant issues
PHOENIX — From facing Arizona's heat without working air conditioning to flooded apartments and pest problems, the Let Joe Know Team has seen a number of issues tenants face across the Valley. First, put the issue in writing, sign it, date it, and give it to your landlord. But...
KTAR.com
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
fox10phoenix.com
Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate
PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
AZFamily
Child brings gun to charter school in Queen Creek
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
Student brings firearm to Queen Creek school, police say
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Police confiscated a firearm from a student who allegedly brought the weapon to Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus Thursday morning. The gun was found in the student's backpack and it belonged to one of the student's family members. The Queen Creek Police Department said...
mesanow.org
Forbes Recognizes Mesa as One of the Best-in-State Government Employers in Arizona
The City of Mesa has been recognized as a top five government employer in Arizona, according to Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 list. Mesa was the only municipality in the Valley to be included in the prestigious ranking and placed fourth out of nine organizations in the "Government Services" category. "We...
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants.
AZFamily
4th-grade student found with gun at Queen Creek charter school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a fourth-grade student reportedly brought a gun to school Thursday morning in Queen Creek. Around 8:20 a.m., staff at Legacy Traditional School called police, and when officers arrived, the child had already been moved to a secure area away from other students. School officials say the student never pulled out the gun, which was later found in their backpack.
Valley sisters still missing one month later
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
Lawsuit accuses Phoenix of letting large homeless encampment get out of hand
PHOENIX – A group of Phoenix residents and business owners are hoping their lawsuit will force the city take action to curb a large homeless encampment they say is ruining their neighborhood. “This is a humanitarian crisis, not just for the homeowners there, but for the unsheltered people, so...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
East Valley Tribune
Hi-tech laundromat opening in Mesa with free try-out
Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22. Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
Casa Grande man convicted of leading Border Patrol on violent, meth-induced chase
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande man who led Border Patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a violent shootout has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison. Alejandro Rodriguez Stalter, 31, was convicted this week of assaulting a federal officer after he used an AR-15 rifle to shoot at a Border Patrol agent during a chase through the Arizona desert.
ncsha.org
Arizona Department of Housing Announces 2022 Housing Hero Awards at Annual Housing Forum
SCOTTSDALE, AZ – The Arizona Department of Housing, in partnership with the Arizona Housing Coalition, concluded the 2022 Arizona Housing Forum today at THE SCOTT in Scottsdale. The Forum provides a platform for affordable housing professionals to learn, network, and connect in sharing ideas on how to solve our current housing shortage and create and improve housing development in Arizona.
AZFamily
Feds say Kyrene School District failed to respond to anti-Semitic harassment of student
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal investigation found a Phoenix middle schooler’s civil rights were violated after she was forced to endure repeated anti-Semitic harassment in class. The U.S. Department of Education says that Tempe-based Kyrene School District failed to appropriately protect an Altadena Middle School student in Ahwatukee from months of anti-Semitic harassment, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) says the harassment went on for about five months and happened both at school and on social media by several classmates.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County Attorney announces crackdown on suspected animal abusers
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has announced a new crackdown on suspects accused of animal cruelty crimes. Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says prosecuting criminals who abuse animals could potentially prevent future crimes. The office recently hired a specialized prosecutor and investigator whose focus will be on convicting...
AZFamily
Tempe unveils new tools working to tackle growing homelessness issue
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tempe is the latest city trying to tackle the growing problem of homelessness. At last count, the city had nearly 400 people living in streets, cars and parks. Employees with the city say they wish they could work to get ahead of the issue, but...
AZFamily
Convicted felon accused of running fake charity golf tournament in Scottsdale
Convicted felon accused of running fake charity golf tournament in Scottsdale

Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries.
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica

Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries.
