ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Federal program offering discount for internet service

JONESBORO — A number of Clayton County families may be eligible to take part in a federal program designed to help reduce the cost of internet bills. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 month toward internet bills as well as a one-time discounts of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene again targeted in 'swatting' incident, police say

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was again the target of a "swatting" police call early Thursday morning, police said. For the second night in a row, police officers in Rome, Georgia, responded to a 'swatting' call this week at the Georgia Republican's home just before 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, Rome Police said in a statement. Officers had previously responded to Greene's home early Wednesday morning for a false report of a person shot.
ROME, GA
Clayton News Daily

Conyers pastor seeking restoration after fire devastates church

CONYERS — The call came in the morning hours of Aug. 19. On the other end of the phone Pastor K. Francis Smith recalls the voice telling him that the Excel Church Worldwide building, where the presiding pastor taught, was up in flames. Smith rushed to the church campus...
CONYERS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Education
State
Connecticut State
City
Atlanta, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: See who's up for adoption in Newton County

Several animals are looking for the furever homes in Newton County. These pets are available for adoption through Newton County animal control. Visit the shelter and you will see many wonderful dogs and cats that are hoping for loving homes. They sometimes have other animals for adoption too (reptiles, horses, pigs, goats, and more)!
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy