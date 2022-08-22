Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County schools superintendent asks for parents' help to curb on-campus fighting
JONESBORO — A nearly 200% increase in physical violence in Clayton County schools prompted Superintendent Morcease Beasley to host a YouTube Live session to talk with parents about what they can do to help decrease the fighting. The data used compared the first 12 days of this school year...
Clayton News Daily
Federal program offering discount for internet service
JONESBORO — A number of Clayton County families may be eligible to take part in a federal program designed to help reduce the cost of internet bills. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 month toward internet bills as well as a one-time discounts of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
Clayton News Daily
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene again targeted in 'swatting' incident, police say
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was again the target of a "swatting" police call early Thursday morning, police said. For the second night in a row, police officers in Rome, Georgia, responded to a 'swatting' call this week at the Georgia Republican's home just before 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, Rome Police said in a statement. Officers had previously responded to Greene's home early Wednesday morning for a false report of a person shot.
Clayton News Daily
Conyers pastor seeking restoration after fire devastates church
CONYERS — The call came in the morning hours of Aug. 19. On the other end of the phone Pastor K. Francis Smith recalls the voice telling him that the Excel Church Worldwide building, where the presiding pastor taught, was up in flames. Smith rushed to the church campus...
Clayton News Daily
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Clayton County this weekend, August 26-28
Get up and moving in Clayton County this weekend. Let us help you figure out what to do with our event guide.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at the Clayton County Animal Shelter
Animals up for adoption in Clayton County can be adopted from two locations. To find where an animal is housed, read the information under their photo. Address: 3199 Anvil Block Rd. Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Phone: 770-347-0210. Hours of Operation: Mon - Sat: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Animal Control Headquarters.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: See who's up for adoption in Newton County
Several animals are looking for the furever homes in Newton County. These pets are available for adoption through Newton County animal control. Visit the shelter and you will see many wonderful dogs and cats that are hoping for loving homes. They sometimes have other animals for adoption too (reptiles, horses, pigs, goats, and more)!
