New Kent County, VA

cbs19news

Former officer pleads no contest after son fatally shot self

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A former police officer in Virginia has pleaded no contest to a charge related to his toddler son accidentally shooting himself with his father's service weapon. The 2-year-old died after the October shooting. The Daily Press reported Monday that former Newport News police officer Stefhone...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Police identify driver in police chase, car found

KDH police seek public’s help in locating suspect. (Kill Devil Hills Police) On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
13News Now

Hampton shooting sends boy to the hospital

HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Hampton, police said. The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported around 9:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the boy had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is expected to survive.
HAMPTON, VA

