Virginia man sentenced to life plus 25 years for Petersburg first-degree murder and lying in court
Jimmy Lee Merhout received a sentence today for the murder of Willie Noise, according to an announcement from the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
Three Virginia Beach men arrested in connection to robbery
Three Virginia Beach men were arrested on robbery charges and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Man who admitted to Hampton Roads killing spree in March appears in VB court
Cola Beale, the man at the center of a killing spree that happened back in March of 2022 appeared in Virginia Beach court on Thursday.
Virginia Beach man arrested after officers follow ‘trail’ of Little Debbie snack wrappers from burglary scene
The officers noticed that it looked like several items had been taken, including food and noticed a "trail" of Little Debbie snack cake wrappers leading from the scene to a secluded location nearby, where they found 52-year-old Tony Brink of Virginia Beach.
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
Trail of Little Debbie food wrappers leads police to burglary suspect
A trail of Little Debbie food wrappers led Virginia Beach Police to a suspect who had reportedly broken into a business on Laskin Road last week.
Child shot in Hampton overnight, police investigating
Police say that the child, whose age has not been released, is expected to be okay. This is the third night of shootings in a row in Hampton.
Woman accused of shooting co-worker at Virginia Beach business
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Potters Road at 1:18 a.m. on August 20.
Former officer pleads no contest after son fatally shot self
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A former police officer in Virginia has pleaded no contest to a charge related to his toddler son accidentally shooting himself with his father's service weapon. The 2-year-old died after the October shooting. The Daily Press reported Monday that former Newport News police officer Stefhone...
Police identify driver in police chase, car found
KDH police seek public’s help in locating suspect. (Kill Devil Hills Police) On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
Hopewell opens investigation after man shot on Petersburg Street, 2 suspects on the run
According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
Teen driver charged with killing cyclist will remain in Henrico jail
Jeffrey "Ford" Brooks, 18, of Richmond, appeared in Henrico General District Court by video and was represented by defense attorney Craig Cooley.
13News Now Investigates: Jail surveillance shows former officer allegedly using chokehold on inmate
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Surveillance video obtained by 13News Now shows an officer at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail (HRRJ) using an alleged chokehold that prosecutors think went too far. Robert Whitaker, now a former officer at HRRJ, is charged with felony strangulation for the 2019 incident involving inmate Johnnie...
Hampton shooting sends boy to the hospital
HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Hampton, police said. The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported around 9:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the boy had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is expected to survive.
Man shot in home in Hampton, police investigate
Hampton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with non life threatening injuries.
Shooting in Richmond leaves one juvenile injured in hospital
A Richmond juvenile is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon.
For a sixth time, Cory Bigsby, father of missing Codi, to ask for bond; attorney says
HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, a Hampton man accused of felony child neglect, is planning to ask to be granted bond for the sixth time since he was taken into custody in February. On Wednesday, Bigsby's attorney Amina Matheny-Willard requested a bond hearing in the Hampton Circuit Court for...
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Stafford County
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder following a shooting in a South Stafford subdivision.
He killed his friend in a boat crash. Now he wants to get out of prison early.
The Richmond man convicted of leaving his friend to die in the Rappahannock River after crashing his family's boat while drunk is trying to get out of prison early.
Henrico Police searching for Short Pump grand larceny suspects
Henrico Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several people they say are connected to two grand larceny incidents within a four-day span.
