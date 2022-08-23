Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
New Sheetz coming to Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield
On Wednesday, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved plans for a news Sheetz and other commercial development of a parcel on Iron Bridge Road.
Chesterfield extends bus service down Midlothian Turnpike
Residents of Chesterfield and Richmond will soon be able to ride the bus as far West on Midlothian Turnpike as the Walmart near Huguenot Road, thanks to a new pilot project.
NBC12
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a performance grant agreement with Lake Adventures LLC, the developer behind a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288. “The Lake project, which represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, is strategically important to Chesterfield as...
Virginia Business
Hanover County business center sells for $41M
Baltimore-based Merritt Properties announced Tuesday it has purchased Crescent Business Center in Ashland from Crescent Business Center LC, a Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc. development, for $41.3 million. The Hanover County business center includes five industrial buildings with 262,256 square feet of space on 20 acres and are 100% occupied, including...
Expect closures on several major Richmond roads in September
Richmond drivers are asked to be aware of several road closures across the city between now and the end of September.
Henrico nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites at historically Black Woodland Cemetery in Richmond
After years of neglect, one Henrico nonprofit organization uncovered thousands of gravesites at a historically Black cemetery.
‘It’s stress man’: Henrico tenants feel the pressure as eviction looms
Hundreds of tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex now have court orders to leave their homes after their eviction protections were recently ended in a months-long legal battle.
styleweekly.com
Food and Drink (Best of Richmond)
11008 Washington Hwy. Glen Allen, Va. Gelati Celesti Ice Cream (multiple locations) Country Style Donuts (two locations) 4300 Williamsburg Rd. and 8900 W. Broad St. in Gold’s Gym Plaza. Best food cart or truck. 804-690-3285. rvafoodtruck.com (for schedule) Best sandwiches. 2001 Park Ave. 804-367-7909. Best local Southern food. 415...
Henrico County’s Woodman Road extension now open
On Tuesday, Henrico County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce that the Woodman Road extension is now open.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31
The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
WRIC TV
Henrico’s ‘Shred It to Protect It’ recycling event set for early October
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — To help prevent identity theft, the Henrico County Solid Waste Division and the Henrico County Police Division are running a fall 2022 ‘Shred It To Protect It’ event. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm...
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Haunted forest, winter wonderland plans deferred by Greensville Supervisors
At its monthly meeting earlier this month, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted to defer a request from Emporia resident Amanda Wolfe to hold a “haunted forest” Halloween event in October and a “Winter Wonderland” event in December. The Planning Commission would approve Wolfe’s Special Use...
Can Can Brasserie opening downtown café in Library of Virginia lobby
Richmond's popular Parisian-style bistro and bakery, Can Can Brasserie, is branching out, opening a second location downtown Richmond just around the corner from Capitol Square.
Richmond Fire announces updated hiring process, increased salary for recruits
The Richmond Fire Department has announced a new process of hiring firefighters along with a bump in salary for new recruits.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia city manager, councilman, deliver presentation on water projects
Water discoloration has been a sore subject with many residents of Emporia. Emporia City Manager William Johnson and City Councilman Jim Saunders hope the work to alleviate the brownish tinted water will soon be a memory. Drivers on North Main St. see lanes blocked as crews diligently work toward ridding...
New restaurants are headed to Richmond
🍛 Kismet Modern Indian, out of Northern Virginia, is opening a Richmond location this fall in the former Perch space, Richmond Magazine scooped. 🎣 The Alewife chefs and owner are opening Odyssey Fish, a full-service seafood restaurant similar to the location at Hatch Local Food Hall, in the former Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, Richmond BizSense reports.
Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit
Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement.
Hundreds of guns collected in Richmond, buyback program declared ‘overwhelming success’
The program, aimed at reducing gun violence in the city, took place on Saturday, Aug. 20, had more than 160 participants and collected 474 guns ranging from pistols to shotguns, according to the police department.
Chesterfield Police looking for suspected wallet thief
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a person they say stole a wallet at a grocery store.
