Read full article on original website
Related
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business Insider
I was shocked by inflated grocery prices when I moved from Michigan to New York City, but I made a smart switch that finally saved me some money
I moved to NYC from Michigan in May and my spending on staples went up by about 25% a week. I'm also getting less food now than I did before, which has meant buying more takeout. I started using Amazon Fresh for groceries and that's helping, but my spending is...
What our shopping choices say about the U.S. economy
Here's what we learned from a hectic spate of financial report cards shared by top U.S. retailers.
Fetterman campaign says its 'actually not surprising' that rival Oz urged the Trump administration to push research into an unproven COVID treatment
Dr. Mehmet Oz's campaign defended his early embrace of hydroxychloroquine, saying, "he offered to fund a clinical trial at Columbia University."
Inflation is affecting singles' dating behavior
Inflation is not just impacting single folks’ financial behavior, but also their dating behavior. A new survey from Dating.com revealed that 47% of respondents said “they have held back on scheduling a date to save money.”
Comments / 0