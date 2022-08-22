City, SHRA and Mercy Housing break ground on 200 affordable housing units on Stockton Boulevard

Read full article on original website
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
sacramentocityexpress.com
Pedestrian-safety improvements coming to nine Sacramento schools as part of City’s Vision Zero program
As part of the City’s Vision Zero plan to create safer streets, nine Sacramento schools soon will see pedestrian-friendly improvements in their surrounding neighborhoods. The City received $2.2 million in federal dollars to help fund safety upgrades including new curb ramps, high visibility crosswalks and additional bike lanes and buffers for bike lanes at the following schools:
KCRA.com
'Absolutely is a crisis': Sacramento ordinance bans homeless camps from sidewalks, city now working with county to help with homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is making changes to its homeless policies. City council approved Tuesday an ordinance aimed at addressing the growing issue of tents, sleeping bags and other encampments blocking access on sidewalks, streets or entrances to buildings throughout the city. "It breaks my heart,"...
KCRA.com
Oak Park community leaders say lack of funding for youth activities is leading to problems
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leaders in the Oak Park community of Sacramento said a lack of funding for community events is leading to more violence in the community. Just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday police responded to a shooting at the 4000 block of Broadway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. An adult female and a juvenile boy were hit in the shooting.
'I just want to see folks off the street' | Newsom announces nearly $700M to house the homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $694 million grant is the latest step by California Governor Gavin Newsom to address the homeless crisis in the state. Newsom plans to create 2,500 units to house the homeless in 19 different communities across the state. To that end, he pledged nearly $700 million to tackle one of the state's biggest challenges in homelessness.
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
Sacramento County officials adopted a ban on camping on the American River Parkway and blocking city sidewalks and business entrances in an effort to crack down on homeless camps.
Sacramento city and county leaders pass ordinances to address homelessness | Update
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Several ordinances aimed at restricting where unhoused people in the city and county of Sacramento can camp were passed local leaders. City leaders voted and approved an ordinance that would allow the removal of tents that blocked sidewalk access and business entrances. “It's laying a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento approves bonds for Railyards development. What impact does that have on a future stadium?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Up to $32 million in bonds for infrastructure improvements to the Railyards District were authorized during Tuesday’s Sacramento City Council meeting. According to Brian Wong, city debt manager, creating a stormwater outfall facility is one of the projects those bonds could finance as city leaders and developers work to develop the space.
Almost 200 Sacramento County homeless residents die in 2021
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office recently reported the rise in deaths of unhoused residents from 137 in 2020 to 199 in 2021, noting that it was not the same annual incremental increases they'ves before. Since 2002, the number of unhoused residents dying in the county...
KCRA.com
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
2 people arrested after shooting near Ten Ten Room in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been arrested after a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning in Sacramento. Around 1:20 a.m. officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 Block of 10th Street, near Ten Ten Room. No injuries were...
Sacramento Observer
Could a vacancy tax help housing affordability in Sacramento?
Sacramento vacant property taxes might be on the horizon for city residents, according to District 4 City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. She brought up the idea last August in council meetings on the Housing Element during the city’s 2035 General Plan process, a policy guide for Sacramento’s future. The...
KCRA.com
2 people hurt in Oak Park-area shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials say. The shooting happened along Broadway near Santa Cruz Way, where there is a large officer presence. The Sacramento Police Department said two people were shot but are expected to survive their injuries.
Sacramento Observer
Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’
A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
2 people detained after early morning shooting in Downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Police say two people have been detained after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Friday morning.The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on 10th and K streets.No one was hurt, police say. The two suspects drove away after the shooting but were pulled over less than a mile away and taken into custody.Officers say a loaded handgun was found inside the car.Both suspects have since been arrested for related charges. Their names have not been released at this point. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
East Sacramento residents lay out frustrations over homelessness to mayor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tempers flared in a Saturday morning community meeting between Mayor Steinberg and a group of East Sacramento neighbors frustrated by the growing homelessness crisis. Gathering in McKinley Park, community members raised concerns about finding needles on the ground and growing tent encampments blocking sidewalks. Some raised...
VIDEO: Firefighters work quickly to contain south Sacramento garage fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to stop a fire from spreading out of a south Sacramento home's garage Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 2000 block of 67th Avenue. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had damaged the garage and at least one vehicle in the driveway. Crews were able to keep the flames contained to the garage area. No injuries were reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
