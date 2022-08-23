ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

CBS LA

Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swung a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a brawl between the two teams Thursday, putting an early end to their joint practice session.Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to the final free-for-all. Donald, a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowler, was thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: "Emotions run high. We've been working together for two days now, and that's just some real competitive guys getting into it."Videos circulated on social media Thursday showing the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lubbock, TX
