These are the top rated burger restaurants across Sunderland to try on National Burger Day according to Google reviews

Some 550 cinema venues across the U.K. will celebrate cinema and cinema-going under the banner of National Cinema Day on Sept. 3. The initiative, which has the participation of all the major U.K. cinema chains and wide range of smaller cinema operators and venues, will see all participating cinemas offer tickets for all screenings from £3 ($3.50). The aim is to encourage as large and wide an audience of cinema-goers as possible to enjoy the big screen experience. The celebration arrives as the U.K. cinema sector makes a post-pandemic recovery, with both box office and admissions now tracking at 80% of the...

