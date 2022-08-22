ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Washington Examiner

Healthiest and least healthiest states in US: Report

Depending on what state a person lives in, they either are in very good company in keeping their health in check or the people they live with have some catching up to do. An "investigation" conducted with the intent of finding out if a person's health can be affected by where they live in the United States was based on multiple factors, such as the amount of smokers, obese people, and those who regularly exercise, according to NiceRx.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Idaho

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
24/7 Wall St.

2020 Was the Deadliest Year for South Dakota in the Last Decade

2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record. With 21,570 murders […]
24/7 Wall St.

The State With the Highest Unemployment in America

Joblessness in America was near a post-World War II low in July. The figure dropped to 3.5% as the economy added 528,000 jobs. All of the jobs taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic have been replaced. It is a far cry from the 20.5 million jobs lost in April 2020 as the unemployment rate soared […]
The Associated Press

Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method in 2018, state law gave inmates a brief window to designate it as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys argued Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state lost it. They are seeking to block the lethal injection from going forward. “If the State had not lost Mr. Miller’s form, Mr. Miller would otherwise be executed by nitrogen hypoxia,” his attorneys wrote in the court filing seeking to block his execution by lethal injection.
thetrace.org

Record-Long Gun Trace Times at the ATF

It now takes 12 to 14 days for the ATF to perform a trace on a crime gun. The record time comes amid the pandemic shooting spike, ATF staff attrition, and increasing police demand for gun traces. Meanwhile, about 83 percent of expedited requests for things like mass shootings and homicides are completed within 48 hours, according to the Justice Department. The agency uses an outdated system made necessary, in part, by federal rules that prevent it from keeping a searchable database of digitized gun transaction records. As a result, ATF officials search through scanned images of more than 900 million gun records when investigating gun crimes. The ATF’s National Tracing Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, is so cluttered with rows of boxes of paper records that the agency brought in 40 cargo shipping containers that sit outside the building, NBC News reports. “We are continually asked to do more, with less,” said a program manager at the center.
NewsBreak
