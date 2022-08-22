It now takes 12 to 14 days for the ATF to perform a trace on a crime gun. The record time comes amid the pandemic shooting spike, ATF staff attrition, and increasing police demand for gun traces. Meanwhile, about 83 percent of expedited requests for things like mass shootings and homicides are completed within 48 hours, according to the Justice Department. The agency uses an outdated system made necessary, in part, by federal rules that prevent it from keeping a searchable database of digitized gun transaction records. As a result, ATF officials search through scanned images of more than 900 million gun records when investigating gun crimes. The ATF’s National Tracing Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, is so cluttered with rows of boxes of paper records that the agency brought in 40 cargo shipping containers that sit outside the building, NBC News reports. “We are continually asked to do more, with less,” said a program manager at the center.

MARTINSBURG, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO