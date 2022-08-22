‘She’s Back And She’s Strong!’ Robin Roberts, 61, Cheers On Her Partner ‘Sweet Amber,’ 47, As ‘GMA’ Host Prays To Jesus In Her Dressing Room

Read full article on original website
Related
George Stephanopoulos breaks social media silence to announce huge update after mocking GMA co-host Robin Roberts
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has returned to social media after weeks of silence to promote a brand new interview for Good Morning America. The anchor, 61, shared details of his chat with Major Tom Schueman and his Afghan translator Zainullah Zaki about their new book. His post on Monday - the host's...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt
Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
survivornet.com
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
survivornet.com
Beloved ‘90210’ Star Shannen Doherty, 51, Is ‘Back On The Saddle!’ She’s Living Her Best Life While Living With Cancer
Actress Shannen Doherty is living well and enjoying life after continuing her work on the big screen after a cancer battle. She had hormone therapy to fight her cancer, but it was ineffective and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Doherty is grateful for her community, and represents...
RELATED PEOPLE
Anne Heche receives Honor Walk after organs are donated: Celebrity friends react
Anne Heche will receive an Honor Walk for her organ donation after being taken off life support on Sunday, following a tragic car accident and a severe brain injury. The actress was declared dead at age 53, after brain activity was absent due to the massive injury. However,...
Tyler Perry Explained The Honest Reason Why He's Holding Off On Having The Race Conversation With His Young Son
"He’s already asking some really tough questions."
The View hosts shocked after Whoopi Goldberg gives them a ‘rear’ look & flaunts her figure during game on live TV show
WHOOPI Goldberg has left her cohosts on The View in shock after showing off her "rear view" during a live show. The moderator flaunted her figure during a game with guest Michael Strahan. Good Morning America star Michael joined the co-hosts to play a special The View edition of The...
Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica
Maria Shriver looked unrecognizable while out and about over the weekend. The former first lady of California was photographed in Santa Monica, Calif., sporting a new look while seemingly going makeup-free. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the 66-year-old headed to her car after stopping by the construction site where she is building a new home. While Shriver seemed to be in great spirits, her face looked different than it has in recent years. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy kept things casual in black leggings, a purple T-shirt and a pair of gray sneakers. Shriver used a claw clip to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms
An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies
Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
survivornet.com
Hoda Kotb, 58, Says She And Her Ex Are ‘On The Right Road’ As She Opens Up About Co-Parenting After Her Breakup
Hoda Kotb Co-Parents With Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman. Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb, a breast cancer survivor, and her ex-fiance Joel Schiffman are co-parenting their two adopted daughters amicably. She calls Schiffman, 64, a “great dad” eight months after the two ended their engagement in December 2021. In 2007,...
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
survivornet.com
Suleika Jaoad, 33, Wife of Jon Batiste, 35, Says She’s Resumed Chemo As She Updates Fans On Her Brave Cancer Battle After Secretly Marrying Jon
To treat her leukemia, Jaouad also had a bone marrow transplant. Many people find comfort in surrounding themselves with family and loved ones through a cancer battle. Jaouad is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The pair secretly married earlier this year. The writer and journalist is battling leukemia for...
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
Comments / 10