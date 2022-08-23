ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TheDailyBeast

Len Dawson, Super Bowl-Winning QB With Kansas City Chiefs, Dies at Age 87

Len Dawson, who won Super Bowl IV as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has died at age 87, his family said in a statement. Dawson played for the Chiefs for 14 years and worked for the franchise as a broadcast analyst for 33 more, earning himself spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his stellar work in both domains. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” his family said in a statement given to KMBC, the Kansas City station where Dawson started his TV career. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”Read it at ESPN
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Hall Of Fame QB & Chiefs Legend Len Dawson Dead At 87

6:42 AM PT -- Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is mourning the loss ... saying in a note to the former QB on his Twitter account, "The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever." "Prayers to his family," he added. Sad news in the football world...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Who to root for when it’s not the Kansas City Chiefs?

Excitement is percolating everywhere you look among NFL fan bases, the feeling in Chiefs Kingdom is no different. We’re now 27 days away from the opening night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and only 30 days away from the entire league kicking off on September 11. Each fan base is foaming at the mouth, ready for their team to kick off and start their respective journeys towards either a complete dumpster fire, all-out mediocrity, an overachieving season, or a disappointing ending.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?. Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS LA

Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swung a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a brawl between the two teams Thursday, putting an early end to their joint practice session.Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to the final free-for-all. Donald, a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowler, was thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: "Emotions run high. We've been working together for two days now, and that's just some real competitive guys getting into it."Videos circulated on social media Thursday showing the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Chiefs React To Death Of Legendary NFL Quarterback

Chiefs Kingdom lost a foundational piece to the franchise's great history on Wednesday with the passing of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson. A team legend and Kansas City icon, Dawson brought the Chiefs their first ever Super Bowl win in 1969. He was remembered by Chiefs Chairman and CEO...
KANSAS CITY, MO
