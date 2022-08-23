Neighbors React To Deputy Shooting in SW OKC Neighborhood

Two deputies were shot in a neighborhood while serving routine eviction paperwork Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office confirming that one of those deputies, Bobby Swartz, died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department said this was not anything out of the ordinary. Deputies often serve eviction papers and days later the tenants are gone.

News 9 had a crew on the ground in the neighborhood moments after the crime tape went up, talking to neighbors as it all unfolded.

“I was working on my razor when I heard boom, boom, boom. I thought it was concrete work, guys working on concrete and stuff,” said Dmaurie Black-Burn, who lives nearby.

He said the scene turned a quiet, family friendly neighborhood upside down.

“Turn around, cops started zooming I’m like ‘what?’ so, I get up go out there look and I’m like “okay, what is going on?” he said.

“We don’t ever have problems like that, we never have issues like this,” said Tyler Carter who lives a few doors down with his wife and two kids.

The two sheriff’s deputies were serving eviction papers in the neighborhood off SW 78th Street when suddenly they were both shot.

“My neighbor was like ‘yeah, somebody just got into an altercation with a cop, shot a cop” and I was like ‘what that’s crazy,’” said Black-Burn.

“It’s shocking because we have never experienced anything like this and right now, we are like “ohhh we can’t even get home!” said Yari Garcia who went to get food and pick up her daughter from school.

Neighbors quickly flocked to the unusual sight of crime tape around their block.

“Everyone is quiet here, everyone has kids, the kids are always playing around on their bikes or riding their scooters so it’s shocking,” said Garcia.

Tyler Carter saw the scene unfold, only to get a text from his daughter’s school that they were being placed on a brief lockdown.

“If it would have been two hours later, we would have had kids everywhere out here,” he said.

The crime scene was still up hours after the suspect was taken into custody.

“I was just thinking about my brother because that is where we pick him up at. So, I was like ‘how am I going to get over there?’ He has no phone, he is a little boy so yeah,” said Paradise Curry who lives nearby and was picking up her brother at the bus stop.

News 9 is waiting to learn more about the second deputy that was shot.