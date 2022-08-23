Read full article on original website
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers as roster drops to 80 players
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis (knee) on the reserve non-football injury list. Both players no longer count against the roster and must...
49ers GM vocal on ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ QB fighting for roster spot
San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy may be the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2022 draft class, but he is not letting that label limit what he can do. Hear it from Niners GM John Lynch himself, as he has some big praises for the young QB. Purdy has definitely impressed in the limited action he […] The post 49ers GM vocal on ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ QB fighting for roster spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
