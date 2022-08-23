Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing Oklahoma Co. Deputy Appears In Court
The man who is accused of killing a deputy and leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Thursday. Benjamin Plank's appearance did not take long. News 9's Brittany Toolis had more.
News On 6
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
News On 6
Police Capture Man Wanted For Questioning About Retired Deputy's Death
Checotah Police have caught a man wanted for questioning about a suspicious death in Pawnee County. A woman said she spotted John Crotts after she saw a News On 6 post with his picture on it. Investigators said that post was instrumental in getting ahold of the man they said...
News On 6
New Details Released About Deputy Shooting In Oklahoma County
A day after two Oklahoma County deputies were shot, one fatally, we’re learning more about the gunman’s frame of mind. In a press conference Tuesday, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said Benjamin Plank planned on taking the lives of law enforcement. Officials said Plank was armed with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash
An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a...
News On 6
Fallen Oklahoma County Deputy Profiled By Sheriff's Office In 2018
An Oklahoma County deputy is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in a double shooting on Monday. The fallen deputy has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. According to authorities, the shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Scanner traffic from Monday afternoon...
News On 6
OCPD Helicopter Camera Captures Deer Near Highway With Night Vision Mode
The man behind the camera on the Oklahoma City police helicopter had a little fun Wednesday night with the night vision mode. The officer spotted a deer near the highway. Police shared the video on twitter saying this is what helicopter pilots are really doing when circling overhead.
News On 6
Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison
A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
RELATED PEOPLE
News On 6
OKCFD Battling Commercial Fire In NW OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire on the city's northwest side. The fire was reported near Northwest 23rd Street and North Utah Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire Wednesday afternoon. Pilot Jim Gardner said a roof on the structure has collapsed, but no one was reported...
News On 6
At Least 1 Injured Following Rollover Crash At SW OKC Car Wash
At least one person was injured Thursday morning in a rollover crash at a southwest Oklahoma City car wash. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Grady Co. Commissioner Embezzlement Trial Begins
The embezzlement trial against current Grady County commissioner Michael Walker began on Monday. The District 1 commissioner is accused of using roughly $30,000 of county funds to make improvements to a private road outside his home. An OSBI investigation found the project to be an illegal use of public money.
News On 6
2 Dead After Crashing Into Tree In Pottawatomie County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Pottawatomie County on Monday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10:56 p.m. near south Highway Drive and OK-270. According to troopers, an 81-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both from Harrah, Oklahoma, were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Choctaw High School Goes On Lockdown After People With A Gun Show Up On Campus
Choctaw High School was briefly placed on lockdown after a man and a 17-year-old girl showed up on campus with a gun. The man has been identified as Latrell Mensah. According to Choctaw police, Mensah and teen showed up to a practice field and asked to see a particular person participating in the practice.
News On 6
Business Owner Upset By Number Of Unhoused People Near His Property
A downtown Oklahoma City property owner says he’s spending hundreds of thousands to deal with a problem he doesn’t believe should be his. It’s one the city says is happening across the country, and it’s trying a new approach. Welding torches hum and grinders buzz in...
News On 6
Choctaw Coaches' Quick Reaction Praised By Police
Several Choctaw coaches are being hailed heroes for their actions during some terrifying moments at a football practice Tuesday. Coaches saw somebody they didn't recognize coming up to the locker room and soon realized he had a gun. Thanks to their quick reaction, the police were able to find that...
News On 6
DEQ Issues Fines, Deadlines For Companies Storing Expired Hand Sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality announced penalties Wednesday after multiple fires were sparked by hazardous waste. DEQ general counsel Rob Singletary made the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Chickasha, the site of a hand sanitizer fire at Bordwine Development earlier this month. Singletary said DEQ investigators...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
All Northbound I-35 Lanes Near SH-33 In Guthrie Closed
GUTHRIE, Okla. - All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed at SH-33 in Guthrie due to a crash according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Drivers are currently being diverted onto the shoulder and should expect significant delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and locate an alternate route.
News On 6
State Board Of Education Upholds Mustang, Tulsa Public Schools Violations
The State Board of Education voted to downgrade the accreditation of Tulsa and Mustang Public School districts last month for violating a state law that regulates discussion of gender and race. Both districts were looking to appeal that decision at Thursday’s meeting. A motion to further discuss the accreditation status...
News On 6
OSU Student Housing Dealing With 'Overcrowding'
Oklahoma State University is dealing with overcrowding inside its dorms, but the university said this is typical this time of year. Officials said around 20 to 25 students were dealing with this issue, but they should have their own space by Friday.
Comments / 0