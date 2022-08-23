ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

News On 6

Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns

Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
CHECOTAH, OK
News On 6

New Details Released About Deputy Shooting In Oklahoma County

A day after two Oklahoma County deputies were shot, one fatally, we’re learning more about the gunman’s frame of mind. In a press conference Tuesday, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said Benjamin Plank planned on taking the lives of law enforcement. Officials said Plank was armed with...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash

An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Fallen Oklahoma County Deputy Profiled By Sheriff's Office In 2018

An Oklahoma County deputy is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in a double shooting on Monday. The fallen deputy has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. According to authorities, the shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Scanner traffic from Monday afternoon...
News On 6

Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison

A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Battling Commercial Fire In NW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire on the city's northwest side. The fire was reported near Northwest 23rd Street and North Utah Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire Wednesday afternoon. Pilot Jim Gardner said a roof on the structure has collapsed, but no one was reported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Grady Co. Commissioner Embezzlement Trial Begins

The embezzlement trial against current Grady County commissioner Michael Walker began on Monday. The District 1 commissioner is accused of using roughly $30,000 of county funds to make improvements to a private road outside his home. An OSBI investigation found the project to be an illegal use of public money.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

2 Dead After Crashing Into Tree In Pottawatomie County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Pottawatomie County on Monday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10:56 p.m. near south Highway Drive and OK-270. According to troopers, an 81-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both from Harrah, Oklahoma, were...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Choctaw Coaches' Quick Reaction Praised By Police

Several Choctaw coaches are being hailed heroes for their actions during some terrifying moments at a football practice Tuesday. Coaches saw somebody they didn't recognize coming up to the locker room and soon realized he had a gun. Thanks to their quick reaction, the police were able to find that...
CHOCTAW, OK
News On 6

DEQ Issues Fines, Deadlines For Companies Storing Expired Hand Sanitizer

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality announced penalties Wednesday after multiple fires were sparked by hazardous waste. DEQ general counsel Rob Singletary made the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Chickasha, the site of a hand sanitizer fire at Bordwine Development earlier this month. Singletary said DEQ investigators...
CHICKASHA, OK
News On 6

All Northbound I-35 Lanes Near SH-33 In Guthrie Closed

GUTHRIE, Okla. - All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed at SH-33 in Guthrie due to a crash according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Drivers are currently being diverted onto the shoulder and should expect significant delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and locate an alternate route.
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

State Board Of Education Upholds Mustang, Tulsa Public Schools Violations

The State Board of Education voted to downgrade the accreditation of Tulsa and Mustang Public School districts last month for violating a state law that regulates discussion of gender and race. Both districts were looking to appeal that decision at Thursday’s meeting. A motion to further discuss the accreditation status...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OSU Student Housing Dealing With 'Overcrowding'

Oklahoma State University is dealing with overcrowding inside its dorms, but the university said this is typical this time of year. Officials said around 20 to 25 students were dealing with this issue, but they should have their own space by Friday.
STILLWATER, OK

