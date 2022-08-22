Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPMC Bedford opens new wound care center
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Bedford provides more convenience for the community by opening its new wound care center. A formal ribbon cutting was held for the center during the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 24. The ceremony featured speeches from UPMC officials, state representatives, and town leaders. The new center on the second floor is […]
Nason hospital to stop delivering babies in Roaring Spring
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring announced Thursday they will no longer deliver babies at their facility. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Marketing Communications Coordinator Marni Baluta said the change will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 and all scheduled obstetrics (OB) delivery services will transition to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
Somerset County event recognizes police department
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, Aug. 22 the Somerset Borough Police Department was recognized for their efforts in the community. The event took place at 5 p.m. at the Somerset Borough Building. Mayor Fredric A. Rosemeyer held the event to recognize and express appreciation for the officers and staff. The officers were greeted […]
Food distribution event for veterans happening in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to hold a food drive for local veterans in the Johnstown area. The food drive will take place at the Veterans Leadership Program building at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown this Friday, Aug. 26, starting at noon. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc23.com
CVIM Receives Multi Million Dollar Gift
A Centre County Medical Clinic received a multi-million dollar boost in their fundraising campaign. Centre Volunteers In Medicine received a $2 million dollar gift from the Palmer Foundation. In honor of the donation CVIM Will name its new facility in Ferguson Township, the Palmer Family Clinic. CVIM Provides free health...
Family of murder victim looks to help other grieving parents
HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – November 2020 was the last time that Kathy Beigle would get to talk to her son, Tyler Slippy. “I would never want any parent to go through that,” Beigle explained. “Any loss of a child, no matter how it happens, is just horrible.” According to his family, Tyler Slippy, […]
State College
Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location
Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
2 wanted in Somerset County dognapping case
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Arrest warrants were issued for two Stoystown residents after they were accused of stealing a dog from a barn, state police reported. Through the investigation, troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning. It’s reported that she […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Hall youth to donate proceeds from livestock auction to hospital
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tessa Watson, an 11-year-old and a 2019 Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Miracle Kid has been raising three pigs through the Penn Valley 4-H Club. She will auction off two of the pigs this week at the 51st annual Centre County Grange Fair and plans to donate a portion of […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Floyd Leydic, of Marion Center, was the 2022 giveaway winner for Veterans at the Hometown Hero Honoring. Courtesy of Brookville Laurel Festival. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Palmer family donates $2 million to new CVIM clinic
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The new Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic now has a name: The Palmer Family Clinic. The Palmer Foundation pledged $2 million dollars to CVIM’s capital campaign. Barbara Palmer was a founding donor to CVIM before the clinic opened in 2003. “When the Palmers called me with the news that […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAJ
WANTED: Police search for accused Somerset ATV thief
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Somerset man accused of stealing an ATV from a Jenners Township residence. According to the report, Luke Claycomb, 22, has been charged with stealing the ATV from the residence on Front street sometime between July 30 and Aug. 12. The blue and black Yamaha Moto 200 is valued at $800.
High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Area Residents Accused of Brandishing Firearms During Altercation
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pair of area residents are facing charges after shots were fired during an altercation in Warsaw Township last month. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Jesse Allen Reitz I, and 35-year-old Alexander Ray Ross, both of Brockway, on August 15, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
abc23.com
Deadly 6th Ave Johnstown Shooting
Take a look this is what the scene looked like shortly after shots rang out. Neugebauer tells us the two people in question are known by police. And were targeting each other when they were driving along Broad Street. One of them died on scene here…the other sped off and...
Jefferson County duo charged after dogs found in feces without food, water
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman are facing charges after state police said they found three dogs living in horrid conditions with feces, dead rabbits, and without food or drinkable water. According to court documents, Jeremy Harris of Punxsutawney and Jennifer Harris of Brookville are facing charges including neglect of animals, cruelty […]
WJAC TV
Coroner: Two dead following shootout, crash in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday's shootout in Johnstown has died. Authorities say the individual had fled the shootout scene prior to crashing a vehicle in the area of Napoleon and Dibert Streets. Police are still searching...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Comments / 0