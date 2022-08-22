This is where it all ended about a mile and half away from where Sean is with a 2-vehicle crash. This is what we saw as we were arriving on scene around 3:20, about 20 minutes or so after it happened police looking at these two sedans after they crashed and came to rest just beyond the intersection of Napoleon Street and Dibert Street in the Kernville section of Johnstown.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO