Greater Johnstown School District Safety
With the new school year starting this week, districts across the country are implementing ways to keep their students safe and buildings secure. Greater Johnstown School District students will see three significant security changes this upcoming school year. The biggest change is the addition of a new school building along...
New Centre County Skate Park
As plans for a new skatepark, take shape in Centre County it’s the latest development in decades of roller sports history in Centre County. As Gary Sinderson reports it’s a history that has ties to skateboarding making its debut in last year’s Olympic games. As plans for...
CVIM Receives Multi Million Dollar Gift
A Centre County Medical Clinic received a multi-million dollar boost in their fundraising campaign. Centre Volunteers In Medicine received a $2 million dollar gift from the Palmer Foundation. In honor of the donation CVIM Will name its new facility in Ferguson Township, the Palmer Family Clinic. CVIM Provides free health...
Design on a Dime: Gardening Ideas
It’s time for another budget-friendly design idea courtesy of LaVonne Falbo from LaVintage Décor in Altoona. This month, we’re talking gardening!. LaVintage Décor, located in Altoona, specializes in budget-friendly design, repurposing whatever they can to save you money. LaVonne is a problem solver and creative thinker when it comes to revamping your space. She has experience with commercial design as well. Comfort, functionality, and practicality are important in designing her spaces. Painting kitchen cabinets is a specialty.
Deadly 6th Ave Johnstown Shooting
Take a look this is what the scene looked like shortly after shots rang out. Neugebauer tells us the two people in question are known by police. And were targeting each other when they were driving along Broad Street. One of them died on scene here…the other sped off and...
Entrepreneur Myths
We’re separating fact from fiction when it comes to starting your own business! Blake Fleegle, an Entrepreneur Coach with Johnstown Area Regional Industries and the owner of the Westwood Plaza Theatre in Johnstown, is here to help. If you are an entrepreneur and could use the help of an...
Missing Martinsburg Woman
State police in Blair County are searching for a missing Martinsburg woman. Authorities say 21-year-old Kimberly Iris Meyers last made contact with her family on Saturday, Aug. 20. Meyers described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 250 pounds. Police say she is to be driving...
Johnstown Shooting Suspect
This is where it all ended about a mile and half away from where Sean is with a 2-vehicle crash. This is what we saw as we were arriving on scene around 3:20, about 20 minutes or so after it happened police looking at these two sedans after they crashed and came to rest just beyond the intersection of Napoleon Street and Dibert Street in the Kernville section of Johnstown.
New Johnstown Penny Candy Store
A new business has opened up offering a bargain for your buck or in this case penny!. A penny candy store is opening and the plan is to keep some of their prices low in the face of inflation. Kernville Kandies and More has officially opened up and is offering...
B-29 Tavern Demolished
Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the “iconic” B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. “The restaurant was once considered the ‘go to’ place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown’s West End,” officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
Gallitzin Man Sentenced
A Gallitzin man charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal motorcycle crash last year was sentenced earlier this week, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s office. District Attorney Greg Neugebauer says David Kelly Myers, 58, will serve nine to 24 months, with the first four-and-a-half...
More Atherton Street Construction
Traffic tie-ups continuing in downtown State College, and its not due to Penn State students returning to town for Fall semester. As Gary Sinderson shows us one of the town’s main travel routes is once again under construction. For Penndot, its an ongoing question from the public why does...
