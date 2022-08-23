ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols sitting Thursday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Lars Nootbaar will shift into the DH role in place of Pujols while Paul Goldschmidt returns to play first base...
Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
Yankees players still in shock over Jordan Montgomery trade, root on complete game

The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery at the deadline in a move that shocked the team. Since, he’s been arguably the best pitcher on the Cardinals staff. Montgomery was arguably the fourth-best pitcher in New York’s rotation, especially once they traded for Frankie Montas. Thus, he became expendable in the eyes of Brian Cashman, and was dealt to the pitcher-needy Cardinals for Harrison Bader.
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swung a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a brawl between the two teams Thursday, putting an early end to their joint practice session.Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to the final free-for-all. Donald, a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowler, was thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: "Emotions run high. We've been working together for two days now, and that's just some real competitive guys getting into it."Videos circulated on social media Thursday showing the...
