bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Frederico Molina-Cedano, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 6 p.m. He was last seen operating a silver Ford Fiesta on Kaieie Road Papaikou. Molina-Cedano is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 168 pounds, with short...
bigislandvideonews.com
Puainako Street Death Under Investigation
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation following the death of a man in Hilo early Wednesday morning. A delivery man was struck by his own vehicle while stopped on the Puainako Street extension on Wednesday morning. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m.
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Traffic-Related Death in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating following an early Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, incident in Hilo that left one man dead. At 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the Pūʻainakō Street extension near the 3 mile-marker to a report of a man that was reportedly struck by a vehicle. Responding officers later determined the victim had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck at that location to secure his cargo. The delivery driver was subsequently struck by his own vehicle.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Quick release of body cam video in Hilo shooting draws praise, but also highlights mental health challenges
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County’s police department is drawing praise for releasing officer body cam video of a police shooting less than 24 hours after the incident occurred on Tuesday. The officer who fired the shots ordered a man at least seven times to drop a four-inch knife he...
KITV.com
Firearms training expert weighs in on Big Island police involved shooting
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- "Put the knife down," the officer warned, but the man approached. "I will shoot you if you don't put the knife down," the officer continued to yell.
bigislandnow.com
More Details Emerge About Officer-Involved Shooting In Hilo
Ceceilia Cafiero of Hilo was at Hilo Axe Lounge Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, getting ready for a business mixer there when she saw several police cars coming down Keawe Street in downtown Hilo. “I didn’t know what was happening until I came outside,” she told Big Island Now on Wednesday,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police identify knife-wielding suspect who ‘rapidly’ approached officer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man “rapidly” approached police with a knife before being shot by an officer in Downtown Hilo, Hawaii Island police said. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Jordan Cacatian. Authorities responded to a report of a man who was cutting himself with a knife...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Keawe Street in Hilo Again Open
Update: Police reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that Keawe Street in downtown Hilo is now again open. The Hawai‘i Police Department also thanked the public for its its patience. Original Story: Big Island police reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that a portion of a Hilo...
Hawaii police discharged weapon on suspect with knife
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday in Hilo. According to officers, they responded to a report of a male party with a knife on Keawe Street shortly after 4 p.m. When police arrived on the scene they told the suspect to put the […]
bigislandvideonews.com
Possible Drowning Reported At Kehena Beach
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Attempts to resuscitate 72-year-old Gabriel DeSilva of Pahoa were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reporting a possible drowning at Kehena Beach in Puna that occurred on Sunday, August 21. From the...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 25, 2022
Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to 66 to 73 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then...
KITV.com
Big Island man charged with felony abuse, assault and terroristic threatening
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Volcano man was charged with felony abuse, assault, and terroristic threatening relating to a domestic incident that occurred in Puna on August 18. Jerald Cline, 34, was charged -- in relation to an incident at a Fern Forest residence in Puna -- with felony abuse of a family or household Member, misdemeanor Abuse of a Family or Household Member, first degree terroristic threatening (with the use of a dangerous instrument, a bat), and two counts of second degree assault.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid severe shortage, Hilo hospital to hire nurse aides with no experience and train them
Authorities said a 27-year-old driver of a pick-up truck hit a Hyundai Elantra head-on. Two people in the Elantra were killed. A recent examination found that 62 of the machines are now damaged and unusable, the suit said. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Navy insists it's already working to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pahoa man, 72, dead in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly Pahoa man died Sunday in an apparent drowning in waters off Hawaii Island’s Kehena Beach. Around 6 a.m., officials responded to a report of a swimmer in distress. Bystanders pulled the man to shore and began CPR until emergency crews from the Hawaii Fire Department arrived.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County revises firearm permitting process amid SCOTUS ruling on gun laws
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Department is changing its firearm permitting process following the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules. The department said people who want to apply for a license to carry a concealed or unconcealed firearm must do the following:. Complete the Hawaii...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Update Permitting Process For License To Carry Firearms
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The revised permitting process on Hawaiʻi island follows the July 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in NYSRPA v Bruen. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Wednesday announced that it has revised the permitting process for a license to carry concealed and unconcealed firearms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Couple accused of stealing service dog, SUV from Hilo mall parking lot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo couple is accused of stealing a service dog and a Honda CR-V from the parking lot of a shopping mall, Hawaii County prosecutors said. The incident happened on Saturday at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot. Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski with two...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
Maui issues first concealed carry permit
It's been two months since the US Supreme Court ruled people can carry a gun outside their home. So far, only one license to carry a firearm has been issued in the state. And many said more needs to be done to ensure the public is safe long term
Hawaii food company to pay $90,000 in racism lawsuit
According to the lawsuit, supervisors at Suisan’s Hilo warehouse repeatedly used racial slurs involving the n-word and made racist references to slavery directed at a Black warehouse employee.
