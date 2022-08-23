ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, HI

bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Frederico Molina-Cedano, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 6 p.m. He was last seen operating a silver Ford Fiesta on Kaieie Road Papaikou. Molina-Cedano is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 168 pounds, with short...
PAPAIKOU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Puainako Street Death Under Investigation

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation following the death of a man in Hilo early Wednesday morning. A delivery man was struck by his own vehicle while stopped on the Puainako Street extension on Wednesday morning. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Traffic-Related Death in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating following an early Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, incident in Hilo that left one man dead. At 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the Pūʻainakō Street extension near the 3 mile-marker to a report of a man that was reportedly struck by a vehicle. Responding officers later determined the victim had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck at that location to secure his cargo. The delivery driver was subsequently struck by his own vehicle.
HILO, HI
City
Mountain View, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
bigislandnow.com

More Details Emerge About Officer-Involved Shooting In Hilo

Ceceilia Cafiero of Hilo was at Hilo Axe Lounge Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, getting ready for a business mixer there when she saw several police cars coming down Keawe Street in downtown Hilo. “I didn’t know what was happening until I came outside,” she told Big Island Now on Wednesday,...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police: Keawe Street in Hilo Again Open

Update: Police reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that Keawe Street in downtown Hilo is now again open. The Hawai‘i Police Department also thanked the public for its its patience. Original Story: Big Island police reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that a portion of a Hilo...
KHON2

Hawaii police discharged weapon on suspect with knife

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday in Hilo. According to officers, they responded to a report of a male party with a knife on Keawe Street shortly after 4 p.m. When police arrived on the scene they told the suspect to put the […]
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Possible Drowning Reported At Kehena Beach

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Attempts to resuscitate 72-year-old Gabriel DeSilva of Pahoa were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reporting a possible drowning at Kehena Beach in Puna that occurred on Sunday, August 21. From the...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 25, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to 66 to 73 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Big Island man charged with felony abuse, assault and terroristic threatening

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Volcano man was charged with felony abuse, assault, and terroristic threatening relating to a domestic incident that occurred in Puna on August 18. Jerald Cline, 34, was charged -- in relation to an incident at a Fern Forest residence in Puna -- with felony abuse of a family or household Member, misdemeanor Abuse of a Family or Household Member, first degree terroristic threatening (with the use of a dangerous instrument, a bat), and two counts of second degree assault.
VOLCANO, HI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pahoa man, 72, dead in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly Pahoa man died Sunday in an apparent drowning in waters off Hawaii Island’s Kehena Beach. Around 6 a.m., officials responded to a report of a swimmer in distress. Bystanders pulled the man to shore and began CPR until emergency crews from the Hawaii Fire Department arrived.
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Update Permitting Process For License To Carry Firearms

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The revised permitting process on Hawaiʻi island follows the July 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in NYSRPA v Bruen. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Wednesday announced that it has revised the permitting process for a license to carry concealed and unconcealed firearms.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Couple accused of stealing service dog, SUV from Hilo mall parking lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo couple is accused of stealing a service dog and a Honda CR-V from the parking lot of a shopping mall, Hawaii County prosecutors said. The incident happened on Saturday at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot. Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski with two...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
KEAAU, HI
KHON2

Maui issues first concealed carry permit

It's been two months since the US Supreme Court ruled people can carry a gun outside their home. So far, only one license to carry a firearm has been issued in the state. And many said more needs to be done to ensure the public is safe long term
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

