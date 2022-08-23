ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hooversun.com

Leadership Hoover welcomes 34 people into sixth class

Members of the sixth class of Leadership Hoover pose for a photo at a meet-and-greet breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Nineteen of the 34 members of the new class were present. The Leadership Hoover organization today...
HOOVER, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover library asking public for record 10,000 food items in September

The Hoover Public Library is asking the public to step up its game this September with the library’s annual Food for Fines campaign, asking patrons to donate at least 10,000 items for area food banks. That’s more than double the amount than has ever been given in a single...
HOOVER, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Hoover, AL
Government
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation

Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Your guide to the ultimate Trussville City Fest experience, September 10

Get pumped, because Trussville City Fest is back, Saturday, September 10. Presented by Trussville Gas & Water, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before with more food, music and city-filled fun. Follow our seven-stop guide for everything you need to see and do during this special event for the ultimate City Fest experience.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month

While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Lake Wilborn women jump in to battle for 2022 Hoover Wiffle Crown

Community bragging rights are up for grabs again in the world of women’s whiffle ball this weekend as three communities go head to head in the 2022 Hoover Wiffle Crown. The first three years of the event featured women’s all-star and championship whiffle ball teams from Bluff Park and Ross Bridge, but this year, the Lake Wilborn women have jumped in the fray.
HOOVER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Morris
Person
Emma Davis
hooversun.com

Comedian Henry Cho lined up for Hoover City Schools Foundation fundraiser

Tickets went on sale this week for a new fundraising event for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Stardome Comedy Club. Comedian Henry Cho is scheduled to perform at the Stardome on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to help raise money for the foundation. The event, to be called Comedy for Kids, will include a catered meal from Ragtime Café. Doors open at 6 p.m.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Husband and wife duo serve the Shelby County area

PELHAM– Ethan and Jennifer Brackner are both co-owners of the Pelham located card playing shop Card Addicts, working to reach out to students and children of the Shelby County area. Ethan said Card Addicts is involved with the community in Pelham. “We sponsor the Pelham band, this is the...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Science#The Hoover Public Library#The Wildwood Apartments#Aldridge Gardens#Chestnut Tree#Royal Oaks Of Riverchase#Retreat
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Birmingham Children's Theatre to present 'Amelia Earhart'

Birmingham Children’s Theatre will present "Amelia Earhart" this fall. The production is based on Earhart's life and legacy as one of the most famous female aviators in history. The show involves a curious reporter who begins to uncover the story of Amelia Earhart's mysterious disappearance. Stories of her life,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
280living.com

Several Chelsea project updates discussed at commission meeting

After spending the past several meetings discussing budgets and compensation studies, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave an update on several projects in the works throughout the county, namely in Chelsea, at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Shelby County Commission. “We’ve got several projects that are finishing up or...
CHELSEA, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook pet waste conversation continues

Teresa Callahan brought Boss, her 3-year-old English cream golden retriever, to the pre-council session to voice her objection to the proposed ban. Calls to ban dog-walking on city fields received their reply as “law abiding” dog owners sounded off as the Mountain Brook City Council met on Aug. 23.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Bham Now

If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one

It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy