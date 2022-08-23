Read full article on original website
hooversun.com
Leadership Hoover welcomes 34 people into sixth class
Members of the sixth class of Leadership Hoover pose for a photo at a meet-and-greet breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Nineteen of the 34 members of the new class were present. The Leadership Hoover organization today...
Bham Now
Kiwanis Club of Birmingham to honor 6 new inductees into Business Hall of Fame
The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham is adding six business leaders to its Birmingham Business Hall of Fame. The sold-out event will be held at The Fennec this Thursday, August 25 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Here are the 2022 inductees:. Dr. Kirkwood R. Balton, Booker T. Washington Insurance Co. Thomas E....
hooversun.com
Hoover library asking public for record 10,000 food items in September
The Hoover Public Library is asking the public to step up its game this September with the library’s annual Food for Fines campaign, asking patrons to donate at least 10,000 items for area food banks. That’s more than double the amount than has ever been given in a single...
vestaviavoice.com
Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation
Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
Bham Now
Your guide to the ultimate Trussville City Fest experience, September 10
Get pumped, because Trussville City Fest is back, Saturday, September 10. Presented by Trussville Gas & Water, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before with more food, music and city-filled fun. Follow our seven-stop guide for everything you need to see and do during this special event for the ultimate City Fest experience.
Bham Now
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
hooversun.com
Lake Wilborn women jump in to battle for 2022 Hoover Wiffle Crown
Community bragging rights are up for grabs again in the world of women’s whiffle ball this weekend as three communities go head to head in the 2022 Hoover Wiffle Crown. The first three years of the event featured women’s all-star and championship whiffle ball teams from Bluff Park and Ross Bridge, but this year, the Lake Wilborn women have jumped in the fray.
hooversun.com
Comedian Henry Cho lined up for Hoover City Schools Foundation fundraiser
Tickets went on sale this week for a new fundraising event for the Hoover City Schools Foundation at the Stardome Comedy Club. Comedian Henry Cho is scheduled to perform at the Stardome on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to help raise money for the foundation. The event, to be called Comedy for Kids, will include a catered meal from Ragtime Café. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
wbrc.com
West Alabama ambulance service’s unusual strategy to recruit future EMTs is working
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In early August, NorthStar Ambulance in Tuscaloosa started doing something ‘untraditional’ to recruit future EMTs. The strategy seems to be paying off so far. It was back in early August when Northport officials said they need at least 15 prospective EMTs. It appears they’re...
Shelby Reporter
Husband and wife duo serve the Shelby County area
PELHAM– Ethan and Jennifer Brackner are both co-owners of the Pelham located card playing shop Card Addicts, working to reach out to students and children of the Shelby County area. Ethan said Card Addicts is involved with the community in Pelham. “We sponsor the Pelham band, this is the...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Birmingham Children's Theatre to present 'Amelia Earhart'
Birmingham Children’s Theatre will present "Amelia Earhart" this fall. The production is based on Earhart's life and legacy as one of the most famous female aviators in history. The show involves a curious reporter who begins to uncover the story of Amelia Earhart's mysterious disappearance. Stories of her life,...
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools says there are no SRO at its middle schools, teachers express concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC received a call on August 25 from a concerned teacher about fighting happening at Jones Valley Middle School. The teacher said there have been at least five fights already this year, but security is lacking and there’s no SRO. This teacher did not feel...
Mountain Brook council incumbents win in election focused on education ‘culture war’
Two incumbents on the Mountain Brook City Council, including President Billy Pritchard, defeated their challengers Tuesday in races focused on the education “culture wars” that have gripped the affluent Birmingham suburb for nearly two years. Pritchard defeated challenger Kent Osband, who was running on a platform of keeping...
280living.com
Several Chelsea project updates discussed at commission meeting
After spending the past several meetings discussing budgets and compensation studies, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave an update on several projects in the works throughout the county, namely in Chelsea, at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Shelby County Commission. “We’ve got several projects that are finishing up or...
Village Living
Mountain Brook pet waste conversation continues
Teresa Callahan brought Boss, her 3-year-old English cream golden retriever, to the pre-council session to voice her objection to the proposed ban. Calls to ban dog-walking on city fields received their reply as “law abiding” dog owners sounded off as the Mountain Brook City Council met on Aug. 23.
Bham Now
If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one
It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
Roy S. Johnson: World Games’ $14 million debt indeed ‘sucks’, city council’s anger did not
This is an opinion column. It sucks indeed—as Mayor Randall Woodfin effusively shared Tuesday near the end of an arduous and wrenching city council meeting when Birmingham finally faced the “dark cloud” (thank you, Councilor Valerie Abbott) of the otherwise brightness of the World Games: The $14 million tab the world left behind.
