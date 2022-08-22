Read full article on original website
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
Prehospital needle decompression associated with decreased mortality in trauma patients
1. Prehospital needle decompression (PHND) was associated with decreased odds of 24-hour mortality in trauma patients, compared to patients receiving an emergent tube thoracotomy. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Chest trauma is a contributory factor to trauma mortality in 60% of cases. The practice of prehospital needle compression (PHND) is...
Psychological Determinants of Placebo Responders in Pain
Placebo effects are a form of endogenous opioids-based descending pain modulation that have potential to serve as an alternative to opioids and other pharmacological treatments for pain. “However, not everyone responds to placebo treatments and manipulation procedures,” explains Yang Wang, PhD. “Placebo responding rates in clinical trials and experimental studies vary widely, which raises the question: Who responds to placebos? Addressing this issue can deepen our understanding of placebo mechanisms and may help clinicians individualize treatment in the context of precision medicine.”
Mitapivat may improve anemia in adults with non-transfusion dependent α- and β-thalassemia
1. 80% of patients receiving mitapivat showed hemoglobin response at 12 weeks. 2. Markers of hemolysis, such as bilirubin and LDH, decreased in the treatment period. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia (NTDT) is a common hemoglobinopathy that affects thousands of people worldwide. Although NTDT patients do...
Stigma Decreases Life Satisfaction in Patients With Burns
Non-fatal burn injuries are a leading cause of morbidity, with recent estimates of more than 400,000 burns in the United States each year. “Although the survival rate for people with burn injuries is nearly 97%, these individuals often experience stigma related to their injury, negative psychosocial outcomes, dysfunctional coping, pain, and decreased physical functioning,” explains Jack D. Watson, doctoral student. “The frequent and pervasive presence of stigma after burn injury is well-established, but research is lacking on the effects of stigma on patients who sustain these injuries.”
Left atrial appendage occlusion is an effective alternative to oral anticoagulation in atrial fibrillation
1. The overall benefit of left atrial appendage occlusion (LAOO) for prevention of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) depends on stroke and bleeding risks in individual patients. 2. There needs to be a sufficiently low stroke risk for left atrial appendage occlusion to be beneficial. Evidence Rating Level:...
Mepolizumab reduced exacerbations in children with exacerbation-prone eosinophilic asthma
1. There was a 27% reduction of severe asthma exacerbations in children treated with mepolizumab compared to control. 2. There were more frequent adverse events in the treatment group; however, these were mostly injection site reactions and there were no treatment-related deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Asthma...
Adding aerobic and resistance exercise to treatment plans may benefit patients with fibromyalgia
1. Aerobic exercise seemed to reduce pain perception, depression, improved quality of life as well as mental and physical health-related quality of life. 2. Resistance exercise decreased pain perception and improved quality of life and improved the physical dimension of health-related quality of life. There was a non-significant positive effect on depression and the mental dimension of health-related quality of life.
Switching from cigarettes to e-cigarette alternatives not associated with improvement in cardiovascular outcomes
1. An improvement in cardiovascular disease (CVD) outcomes was found at 3 months and 6 months after smoking cessation, but with no difference in individuals randomized to treatments such as nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, nicotine-free e-cigarettes, and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Smoking is a leading risk factor...
Early Metabolomic Markers Can Predict Gestational Diabetes
“Gestational diabetes is typically identified between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy by checking blood glucose, but unfavorable metabolic changes in pregnant women and their developing fetuses could occur from early pregnancy,” explains Yeyi Zhu, PhD. “Thus, methods to identify gestational diabetes sooner could benefit patients by giving them more time during their pregnancies to manage their blood sugar and health.”
FeNO Testing Effective as Diagnostic Tool in Urban Setting
Asthma affects individuals of every age group, gender, race, and socioeconomic status. Diagnosis is an important step in developing a personalized treatment approach that can benefit the patient. Fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) is an endogenous gaseous molecule that is expelled in human breath and can be measured to determine airway inflammation. It has been studied extensively over the years and is a common adjunctive tool in asthma diagnosis and management.
Health-Sector Shift Work Ups Odds for Metabolic Syndrome
For employees of the health sector, shift work is associated with increased risk for metabolic syndrome (MetS), according to a study published in Obesity Reviews. Piumika Sooriyaarachchi, PhD-candidate, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of the literature to examine the association between shift work and the risk for Met in employees of the health sector. Eligible studies compared the prevalence of MetS between day and shift healthcare workers; 12 studies met the inclusion criteria. Sample sizes in the studies ranged from 42 to 738 participants, and subject age ranged from 18-65. Ten studies demonstrated higher risk for developing MetS for shift workers versus day workers. Based on 12 studies, the pooled OR for MetS in shift workers was 2.17. “To safeguard shift workers from MetS, health promotion programs as well as other interventional strategies to adopt healthy environmental.
Early Healthcare Exposure Ups Opioid Misuse Risk in Young Adults
Opioid misuse increased dramatically throughout the United States from 1999-2017, fueling the current opioid epidemic. The recent rise in the availability of highly potent synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, has also been a key driver in the opioid epidemic. Opioid misuse—defined as using opioids in a manner or dose other than what is prescribed, using someone else’s prescription, or using opioids to experience euphoria—has declined slightly in the past few years but continues to be a major cause of morbidity and mortality for patients of all ages.
Supervised exercise Interventions may significantly benefit childhood cancer survivors
1. Supervised exercise interventions significantly improved muscle strength, daily physical activity, body mass index, and fatigue; though there was no statistically significant improvement in quality of life. 2. The mean retention rate and adherence to the exercise interventions were 87%. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Childhood cancer survivors (CCs) are...
Seasonal Variations in Upper Airway Microbiome Impact Asthma
The risk for asthma exacerbation after a respiratory illness is notably increased in the fall when a specific network of bacteria colonizes the upper airways. When specific networks of bacteria are present in the upper airway microbiome during a respiratory illness, particularly during the fall, the risk for an exacerbation is increased in children with asthma, according to a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Native Nephrectomy in the Workup for Kidney Transplantation in ADPKD Patients
There is no consensus on whether or when a native nephrectomy should be carried out in ADPKD patients undergoing kidney transplantation. In the PKD Expertise Center, nephrectomy is only performed in patients with significant symptoms, such as major volume-related complaints, lack of room for the allograft, recurrent cyst infections, persistent cyst bleedings, or chronic refractory discomfort. For a retrospective cohort analysis, researchers investigated whether this strategy is appropriate.
WBC Counts Interpretation in the CSF of Traumatic LP Neonates
For a study, researchers sought to identify the traumatic lumbar punctures (LP) white blood cell (WBC) count correction factor that provides the most accurate meningitis diagnosis. From January 2014 to December 2020, they conducted a retrospective observational study of LP in infants. Red blood cell (RBC) count greater than 1,000 cells/mm3 cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and pleocytosis greater than 20 cells/mm3 CSF were indicators of trauma-related reduced platelet count (TP). To find a new correction factor, the linear regression method was used to examine the CSF RBC:WBC ratio. To measure changes in cell count, the 500:1, 1,000:1, and peripheral blood RBC:WBC ratio methods were used. Tests of accuracy and ROC curves were employed (sensitivity and specificity). Of the 1,053 LPs in the study’s overall sample, 41.0% had experienced trauma. The 400:1 ratio (sensitivity=1.0, specificity=0.8 for bacterial meningitis, and sensitivity=0.8, specificity=0.8 for viral meningitis) and the peripheral blood ratio (sensitivity=1.0, specificity=0.9 for bacterial meningitis, and sensitivity=0.8, specificity=0.9 for viral meningitis) produced the best results for effective WBC. Both the 400:1 and the peripheral blood corrections result in a drop in the proportion of pleocytosed infants who do not ultimately develop meningitis. In order to help neonatologists grasp the infant meningitis diagnosis and analyze the WBC count in traumatic LP, both approaches may be helpful.
Neonatal Duodenal Obstruction: Postoperative Feeding
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether starting small volume bolus feeds was more practical than starting oral or large volume(s) gavage feeds following surgery for congenital duodenal abnormalities. Single-center electronic medical records for all newborns with duodenal atresia and stenosis admitted to a university surgical centre between January 1997 and September 2021 were reviewed. The fast-fed group (FF) included newborns fed with oral or gavage feeds advanced at a rate of at least 2.5 ml/kg and then progressed more than once per day, in contrast to the slow-fed group (SF), which was fed with gavage feeds at incremental rates less than 2.5 ml/kg/day for each period of oral tolerance or by drip feeds. For each research cohort group, a maximum of 120–150 ml/kg/day of total feed was allowed. About 51 qualified patients in total, 25 in the SF group and 26 in the FF group, were enrolled in the study. There were statistically significant variations in the dates of the first oral feeds (POD 7.7±3.2 vs 16.1±7.7: P<0.001) and the first full feeds (POD 12.5±5.3 vs 18.8±9.7: P<0.01) between the FF and SF research groups. Oral or incremental gavage-fed rates of at least 2.5 ml/kg in stepwise increments and numerous steps per day are totally viable in the postoperative feeding plans of neonates with congenital duodenal abnormalities. These neonates can begin receiving full enteral nutrition earlier and leave the hospital with important health advantages.
Emicizumab in Children: Bleeding Episodes and Outcome
For a study, researchers sought to understand that there is a dearth of clinical trial-based and real-world data on emicizumab therapy for pediatric patients (PUPs) with hemophilia A. Particularly for minimally treated patients (MTPs) and pediatric patients who have received little to no treatment, the data are insufficient. A total of 13 pediatric hemophilia A patients’ annual bleeding rates (ABR) before and after being given emicizumab were retrospectively analyzed. Laboratory test results, safety data, and management information for minor surgery were acquired. The clinical characteristics of two PUPs and one MTP from their sample were also described. When emicizumab treatment began, 3 patients were under a year old, with a median age of 5.3 years (with a range of 0.26 to 17.5). For emicizumab, the average follow-up period was 23.8 months (with a range of 0.7 to 40). Total ABR (P=0.009), spontaneous ABR (P=0.018), traumatic ABR (P=0.018), and joint ABR (P=0.027) all showed significantly reduced post-Emicizumab transition ABR. Because there was only 1 local site reaction and no treatment interruption was necessary, the safety profile was good. Three patients who took rFVlla both before and after the procedure underwent the procedure satisfactorily. Emicizumab trough levels averaged 43.2 μg/ml (range: 23.9-56.8) after 3 doses of 3 mg/kg, and at the first follow-up with 1.5 mg/kg, they were 51.9 μg/ml (range: 30.4-75). With or without inhibitors, emicizumab was safe and effective for pediatric patients. More information was still needed, particularly regarding bigger multicenter groups and PUPs/MTPs.
PPLs on UWF Imaging & the Risk of DR Worsening Over Time
For the study, researchers sought to understand that Ultra-widefield (UWF) imaging improves the ability to identify peripheral diabetic retinopathy (DR) lesions as compared to normal imaging. It was unknown if the capacity to predict how soon a disease might worsen was improved by the presence of predominantly peripheral lesions (PPLs). To determine if PPLs identified on UWF imaging were associated with a higher risk of disease progression than that which was associated with the baseline Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale (DRSS) score. This cohort trial, a prospective, multicenter, longitudinal observational study conducted at 37 US and Canadian sites from February to December 2015, involved 388 participants. At the beginning of the study, 200° UWF-color images were collected, and throughout the following 4 years, they were analyzed for DRSS. It was examined whether PPL was present in the baseline UWF-color and UWF-fluorescein angiography (FA) photos. Data from May 2020 to June 2022 were analyzed. Treatment of diabetic macular edema or DR was at the discretion of the investigator. When defining primarily peripheral lesions as DR lesions having a higher extent outside of the fields, the 7 standard ETDRS fields were utilized as a point of reference. Receiving DR treatment or worsening by at least 2 steps on the DRSS was considered the major outcome for the disease getting worse. While performing the study, the participant’s 2 study eyes’ correlation and the DRSS baseline score were taken into consideration. Data for 544 study eyes with nonproliferative DR (NPDR)—182 participants (50%) women; median age, 62 years; and 68% White—were analyzed. For eyes with mild baseline NPDR, the rates of disease progression over 4 years were 45%, for those with moderate baseline NPDR, 40%, for those with moderately severe baseline NPDR, 23%, and for those with severe baseline NPDR, 43%. However, compared to baseline colour PPL (present vs absent: 38% vs 43%; present vs absent: HR, 0.78; 95% CI, 0.57-1.08; P=.13), disease worsening was connected to FA PPL at baseline (present vs absent: 50% vs 31%; HR, 1.72; 95% CI, 1.25-2.36;P<.001). The existence of FA PPL was associated with a higher likelihood of disease advancement regardless of the initial DRSS score, even though there was no linkage between color PPL and disease progression during a 4-year period. According to these results, it may be simpler to forecast when the diseases in NPDR eyes will worsen by employing UWF-FA to evaluate the retinas outside of the conventional ETDRS areas. These findings supported the use of UWF-FA in clinical treatment and DR staging systems moving forward, enabling a more accurate prognosis evaluation in NPDR eyes.
