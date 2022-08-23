ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To A Bizarre Twitter Post Suggesting Giannis Antetokounmpo Is To LeBron James What Kobe Bryant Was To Michael Jordan: “No, Both Are Athletic Freaks But LeBron Is And Has Always Been More Skilled.”

Michael Jordan has and will always remain an inspiration for millions of basketball fans out there. The Chicago Bulls legend achieved everything possible for a player to be considered the legend of the game of basketball. In all honesty, MJ surpassed that level and is considered as the GOAT of the NBA by most fans.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."

NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers

Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Had Beef With Patrick Beverley For Years, Now They Are Teammates On The Lakers: “Pat Bev Trick Y’all Man, Like He Playing Defense. He Don’t Guard Nobody, Man.”

Having two players who have had a lot of arguments and altercations between them play for the same team certainly sounds like the brightest of ideas. However, the Los Angeles Lakers were aware of it before they traded for Patrick Beverley. We are talking about Pat Bev's beef with none...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Recounts The Lowest Point Of Last Season For Him: "We Were Up 25 In New York And RJ Barrett Hit A Three Over Me To Win The Game."

While there was undoubtedly a lot of disappointment for the way things ended, 2021-22 definitely was a great season for the Boston Celtics. For a long time, their detractors had said that the team, as constructed, didn't have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and they proved all of them wrong by making it all the way to the Finals.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"

Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Believes LeBron James' Contract Extension Is Similar To Kobe Bryant's Farewell Tour: "I Don’t Think LeBron Is Gonna Sniff Another Championship."

The future of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers was up for debate for quite some time after the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. Although James had another year on his contract, many rumors suggested that LeBron wouldn't sign an extension if he didn't believe the Lakers were moving in the right direction.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."

Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
NBA

