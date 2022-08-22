After nine months of waiting, festering, and wondering, football season is finally back. Nebraska football faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland to start the regular season. The Nebraska Football team had one of the worst – if not most unlucky – seasons since 1957, somehow going 3-9 with a positive point differential. This year, head coach Scott Frost has brought aboard an entirely new offensive staff, has a new quarterback in place, and has attempted to put some juice in the special teams, too.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO