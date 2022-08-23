Read full article on original website
KOCO
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of shooting two Oklahoma County deputies, killing one, was appeared in court Thursday morning. The arraignment was initially set for Wednesday but was rescheduled because of paperwork issues. Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said officers were called to Benjamin Plank's house five...
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
Deadly conflict in vague circumstances leads to murder charge
One person was booked on a first degree murder complaint Sunday and accused of shooting another in a conflict over a tent. The post Deadly conflict in vague circumstances leads to murder charge appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing Oklahoma Co. Deputy Appears In Court
The man who is accused of killing a deputy and leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Thursday. Benjamin Plank's appearance did not take long. News 9's Brittany Toolis had more.
OCPD Investigates Timeline Of Events That Led Up To Deadly Deputy Shooting, Suspect Arrest
A call for eviction help on Monday led to the shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. His partner was also shot trying to rescue Swartz. Oklahoma City police continue to investigate the timeline of events that took place that tragic day. Oklahoma City Police Department chief Wade Gourley...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
‘I felt sorry for them,’ Dog-hoarding house left in deplorable condition torn down in Midwest City
The City of Midwest City has begun demolition on a house that was “deplorable” and caused a foul stench in the neighborhood.
News On 6
Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison
A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
News On 6
Police Capture Man Wanted For Questioning About Retired Deputy's Death
Checotah Police have caught a man wanted for questioning about a suspicious death in Pawnee County. A woman said she spotted John Crotts after she saw a News On 6 post with his picture on it. Investigators said that post was instrumental in getting ahold of the man they said...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for man who stole 2 air compressors from OKC residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect who stole two air compressors from a residence near SW 50th and Western. Police say the man in the above images stole two air compressors from a home on Aug. 17 before he fled in a white sedan.
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
2 Oklahoma City police officers on administrative leave after highway gun battle with suspect who allegedly killed deputy
Two Oklahoma City Police Department officers are on paid administrative leave after a highway gunfight with the suspect who allegedly killed an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously wounded a second deputy.
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
“It’s a dark day for law enforcement,” Former Oklahoma sheriff remembers the life of fallen deputy
Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz leaves a legacy of hard work, sincerity, and compassion.
KRDO
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
Arrangements for public viewing, funeral set up for slain Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The public will have a chance to remember the life of Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz Thursday and Friday. Plans for a public viewing and funeral are now in place after he was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving eviction papers at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard.
Oklahoma County deputies stunned as they say goodbye to one of their own after a deadly shooting
Two Oklahoma County deputies were shot near Southwest 78th and Youngs early Monday afternoon, resulting in one of the deputies unfortunately passing away just hours later.
Oklahoma City man says he used Apple AirTag to track down stolen motorbike
It’s rare to get your items back after they’ve been stolen, but that was not the case for one Oklahoman. He claims his miniature motorbike was stolen off his front porch earlier this week. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.
