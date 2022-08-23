ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned

OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of shooting two Oklahoma County deputies, killing one, was appeared in court Thursday morning. The arraignment was initially set for Wednesday but was rescheduled because of paperwork issues. Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said officers were called to Benjamin Plank's house five...
News On 6

Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison

A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
