Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
14news.com
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Orangetheory Fitness confirmed its plans to open a new studio early next year in Owensboro. It will be located in Gateway Commons. Orangetheory offers hour-long group workouts for all fitness levels.
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
Where’s the Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Owensboro, Kentucky? [POLL]
Rise and shine! It's time for breakfast. Who has the tastiest breakfast in Owensboro right now? Whether an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord or a quiet hometown cafe' what restaurant dishes up the most delectable breakfast? Take the poll and vote for your favorite. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that has an...
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
104.1 WIKY
Thousands Of Hot Rods Making Their Way To Evansville
The annual Frog Follies roars back to the Vanderburgh County 4-H fairgrounds this weekend. It’s a show-off program for pre-1949 hot rods. They’ll be rolling into town from all parts of the country. Organizers estimate that nearly 3-thousand cars will occupy the fairgrounds this weekend. The cars arrive...
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Aug. 25-28
The last weekend of August is slated to be busy, with philanthropic events, classic cars, lots of live music, and even a geek and comic con. If you didn’t have plans, you do now!. 6:35 p.m. Aug. 26-27 and 12:35 p.m. Aug. 28. Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way.
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
14news.com
Charity to give home furnishings to western Kentucky tornado survivors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State charity is providing home furnishings for people who lost their homes in December’s tornadoes. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is using a temporary warehouse space in Owensboro to prepare its supplies for what it calls “House in a Box,” a sort of starter kit for survivors of December’s tornadoes to make their houses feel more like a home.
Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods
Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
14news.com
Owensboro event celebrates Women’s Equality Day
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Women’s Equality Day event was held in Owensboro on Wednesday. The event celebrated 102 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment, which finally allowed women the right to vote. Booths set up by the Democratic and Republican parties worked to empower women to vote. Keynote speaker Cassie Chambers Armstrong spoke on the status of women in Kentucky.
wevv.com
Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday
At 101 years old, Myra Taylor has accomplished a lot in her life. After several years as a beautician, she earned a degree in education from the University of Evansville, later becoming the first African American teacher at Hebron Elementary School. When asked about the favorite part of her life,...
evansvilleliving.com
Wiener Takes All at Dachshund Championship Races
This Saturday at Ellis Park, the wiener takes it all: Eleven top dogs will dash to the finish line in the 2022 Wiener Dog Championship Race. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. A qualifying race will be staged first, and the dirt track finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The winner will be crowned Ellis Park’s 100th Anniversary “Best in Show.”
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
14news.com
Owensboro pastor reunites with family after four years
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has finally reunited with his family after four and a half years. Back in November, 14 News introduced you to Kamlen Haokip. He came to America years ago for school. The plan was to bring his wife and daughter over, but the pandemic...
Owensboro Health Regional named High Performing Hospital
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The U.S. News & World Report has named Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a 2022-2023 “High Performing Hospital” – the highest rating available – for the care of heart attacks, strokes, COPD and kidney failure. A news release says the U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures […]
14news.com
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
