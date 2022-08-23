Read full article on original website
What are Kentucky’s favorite dog breeds?
Did your favorite breed of dog crack Kentucky's top five?
Indiana Man’s Viral TikTok Compilation of Horn Honking Scares Brings Big Laughs [VIDEO]
An Indiana man put together a video compilation of all the times he has scared his partner by honking the horn at random times and we are laughing out loud. This is my momma Jean or Jeanie Weenie as we liked to call her. She was a huge prankster. I remember she loved to play tricks on me when I was growing up. Her favorite would always happen when she would pull the car up to get me at school or practice. I would open the door and go to put my leg in and she would inch her car up causing me to lose balance. She would laugh hysterically and stop the car. Then I would try again and once again she'd inch up. She'd always promise it was the last time and it never was. I would finally have to jump in the car. Now that I am a mom I do the same thing to my son, Braden.
WBKO
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?. Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave. Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.
Kentucky Mom Rescues a “Forky” Outside a Local Dollar General Store
If you've ever seen Toy Story 4, you're likely familiar with this guy. That was his big motion picture debut. In that movie, the character Bonnie created Forky as part of school craft project. She made him by sticking eyes and a red pipe cleaner on a spork. And, thus, Forky was born unto the world!
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society taking in dogs, cats from eastern Kentucky shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs and cats from shelters in eastern Kentucky. The move is meant to help make room at those shelters for more animals that need to reunite with their families after the flood. On Thursday, 72 new animals were taken...
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
WLKY.com
Grand champion ham goes for record $5 million at Kentucky State Fair auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A tasty tradition has once again broken records at the Kentucky State Fair. Each year at the fair, during the Country Ham Breakfast, the winning ham is auctioned off for charity. Once again, Kelly Craft and Central Bank get into a bidding war, only to agree...
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
Midwest Man Pleads With Hobby Lobby Facebook Group to Ban His Wife in Hilarious Post
Oh, it's that time of year. The time when we start decorating our home for consecutive upcoming holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas decorations abound. For me and many others, Hobby Lobby is where it's at. I love that store so much, that I joined a Facebook group with other Hobby Lobby fanatics. Everyone in the group shares great tips, tricks, and hacks to make the most of what I like to call, the decorating season.
wdrb.com
Animal show with singing pig from America's Got Talent performs at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barnyard show made famous by performances on America's Got Talent is entertaining crowds at the Kentucky State Fair this year. Pork Chop Revue, a family-designed live show, features a singing pig, stunts by goats and dogs, along with other antics from animals led by Les and Nina Kimes.
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested after chaos at Kentucky State Fair pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the nine people arrested following the Kentucky State Fair incident on Aug. 20 appeared in court Monday. The 18-year-old accused of pulling out a stolen handgun during the incident, Donte Churchill, pleaded not guilty. Police said a group caused a panic with noise-making devices,...
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
KRMG
Police: Kentucky nurse charged with murder after intentional medical maltreatment kills patient
Police: Kentucky nurse charged with murder after intentional medical maltreatment kills patient When another employee saw the nurse inject the medication and asked what was given, the nurse allegedly responded, “something special.” (NCD)
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion. The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County. “The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand...
So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger
One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
Eastern KY Schools Desperately Need Books to Replenish Libraries Lost in the Flooding
One wonders just how long it will take for eastern Kentucky to regain its footing after flooding that has devastated the area over the past month. And that's a far more potent statement than it, at first, appears to be; it has BEEN a month since the rains that led to the majority of the catastrophic flood waters fell on the eastern part of the Commonwealth.
