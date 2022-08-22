BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to short, with the throw from Xander Bogaerts coming in too high. Danny Jansen had three hits, including a home run, for the Blue Jays, who have won seven of their last eight games. They are 8-1 in Boston this year, winning the last two in extra innings. Jordan Romano (5-3) pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth and then retired the Red Sox in order in the 10th to earn the victory.

