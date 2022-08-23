ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldron, AR

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor

LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
GLENWOOD, AR
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldron, AR
Obituaries
City
Waldron, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
City
Fort Smith, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Martin Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
5newsonline.com

Man dies after losing consciousness at Arkansas detention center, under investigation

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man was found acting "strange" and later lost consciousness at a detention center in Garland County. Shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Garland County Sheriff's Department received a call that said a man was acting "in a strange manner" and punching the concrete with his hands.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy