Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor
LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
Victim identified in deadly Texas plane crash as Arkansas man
The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
Mercy-Fort Smith to relocate visitor entrance
Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith visitors will begin entering through a new location as part of an ongoing expansion.
Photos show injuries to suspect after Crawford County arrest, viral video
Pictures show injuries to man arrested in Crawford County incident.
Police dashcam leading up to violent Arkansas arrest will not be released — for now
Despite calls to release dashcam footage of the moments leading up to a violent Crawford County arrest, the prosecutor's office said it is holding off making the video public, at lease for now.
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
Crawford County, Arkansas deputy subject of additional claims of excessive force
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Two people said they were previously mistreated by one of the deputiescaptured on video making a violent arrest near Mulberry, Arkansas. Deputy Levi White works with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department. He was placed on paid leave after the arrest of Randall Worcester on Sunday.
Attorneys of man at center of viral Arkansas arrest to hold news conference
Attorneys for the man at the center of a viral Crawford County arrest are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, one day after their client left jail.
Pair of accidents affecting traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a pair of two-vehicle accidents that are affecting traffic in the River Valley.
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
Multi-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a four-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 2300 Rogers Ave.
Woman found dead off Highway 186; man faces first-degree murder charge
A Fort Smith man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman found dead off Highway 186 in Franklin County.
Man dies after Garland County arrest, ‘had taken numerous narcotics’
A man died at the hospital shortly after being received at the Garland County Detention Center Tuesday.
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
Arkansas man subjected to violent arrest released from Crawford County jail
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The man who was the subject of a violent arrest in Arkansas was released from jail Monday afternoon. Randall Worcester was arrested Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Two Crawford County sheriff's...
Man dies after losing consciousness at Arkansas detention center, under investigation
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man was found acting "strange" and later lost consciousness at a detention center in Garland County. Shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Garland County Sheriff's Department received a call that said a man was acting "in a strange manner" and punching the concrete with his hands.
Fort Smith police gathering surveillance video from deadly hit-and-run
FORT SMITH, Ark. — “We want to know who would do it and why,” said Samantha Williams, the cousin of the hit-and-run victim, Tom Anthony Miller. “Why they would run him over and not help him – just leave him lying there?”. That’s one of...
Poteau man killed in domestic violence incident
On August 23, the Poteau Police Department reported that a man was killed by a woman that shot him in self-defense during a "domestic violence incident."
Fort Smith police release new surveillance images in search for deadly hit-and-run suspect
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police released new surveillance images from a deadly hit-and-run. They hope the public may be able to recognize something in the images that could lead to an arrest. Scroll down to see the new images, followed by the article with information. “We want...
