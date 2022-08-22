Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Football: Wildcats face stiff challenge from bigger Stephens County
TIGER, Ga. — Rabun County head coach Michael Davis says Stephens County is good everywhere. In the aftermath of Week 1, where Rabun County rolled over Haralson like a freight train and Stephens County stopped Habersham Central in its tracks, most might think this contest is the Indians' defense versus the Rabun County offense.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
11-Year-Old Fairmount Boy Died In A Car Crash On Highway 41 (Bartow, GA)
Georgia State Police is investigating a car crash on Highway 41 in Bartow that killed an eleven-year-old Fairmount boy. Troopers were called to the scene on Highway 41 at Mac [..]
wrwh.com
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
1 Driver Injured, 1 Driver Missing After A Fatal Crash In Clarke County (Clarke County, GA)
Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a fatal crash at 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis in Clarke County, leaving one driver dead and one missing. The cause of the crash is still unknown. There is [..]
wrwh.com
First Female Principal At White County High School Glenda Brooks Has Died
(Cleveland)- One of the premier educators to serve in the White County School System, Glenda Brooks, has passed away. Brooks died Thursday at the age of 80. Brooks is remembered as a great teacher and administrator. She began her education career as a Business Education teacher in 1965. She was named principal at White County High School in 1988, serving as the first female principal hired for White County High School. Brooks retired in 1997.
Saturday service for Sandra Deal, celebration of life in Gainesville
A public memorial service for former First Lady Sandra Deal is set for 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon on the campus of Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The wife of former Governor Nathan Deal died this week at the family home in Demorest, ending a battle with breast cancer that began four years ago. Sandra Deal was 80 years old.
wrwh.com
No Injuries In Tractor Trailer Wreck On Richard Russell Highway
(Cleveland)-No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday night on Richard Russell Highway. Bryce Barrett White County Public Safety Public Information Officer advised in an email that the 9-1-1 dispatchers were notified about the accident at 8:19 PM. Barrett said the tractor-trailer overturned across the roadway blocking both lanes...
Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed
HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Police Investigating A Death At M Star Motel
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police report they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death of a Cleveland woman who was found dead in a guest room at the M Star Motel in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a news release that officers were dispatched to 300...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Traffic Alert: Georgia DOT announces SR 316 lane closure today for bridge deck repair
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Aug. 24, 2022) – The Georgia Department of Transportation announces lane closures, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today on State Route 316 in order to complete bridge deck repair. The lane closures will be on SR 316 westbound between SR 8 and Fence Road. One lane will be closed. Motorists are cautioned to expect delays.
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
Ten years later: Georgia teen’s homicide case remains active
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) continues to search for answers in a 10-year-running homicide case that left one 16-year-old deceased behind an apartment complex near Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia. The GBI says on Aug. 23, 2012, Hannah Truelove was reported missing. At 12:00 p.m. the next day, officials discovered Truelove’s […]
Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location
Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
ACCPD blotter: Chevron gives man $700 for fraudulent check, pawn shop buys stolen laptop and more
Chevron gives man $700 in exchange for fraudulent check. Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to the Chevron gas station on Commerce Road Wednesday morning, after receiving a call about a fraudulent check, according to a report from ACCPD. The Chevron employee told officers that the previous night, a white...
