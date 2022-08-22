ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
medwirenews.com

Common diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain treatments equivalent in OPTION-DM

MedwireNews: Combination therapy with three commonly used medications has achieved similar levels of pain relief for people with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain in the randomized OPTION-DM trial. The trial published in The Lancet tested amitriptyline, pregabalin, and duloxetine, titrated to the maximum tolerated dose. But because “the best outcome for...
medwirenews.com

Monitoring for pneumonitis may be warranted during enfortumab vedotin treatment

MedwireNews: A review of trial records has identified a high rate of all-grade pneumonitis in people with metastatic urothelial carcinoma receiving enfortumab vedotin (EV). The researchers explain that pneumonitis was not considered an adverse event of special interest in the EV-201 and EV-301 trials of the antibody–drug conjugate for metastatic urothelial cancer.
